ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzN7J_0iCmC6nu00

Boss Lee Carsley hailed Conor Gallagher ’s attitude as the England Under-21s star looks to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans.

The Chelsea midfielder scored in Tuesday’s 3-1 friendly win over Germany in Sheffield.

Folarin Balogun and Cole Palmer also netted at Bramall Lane as the Young Lions made it successive wins after last week’s 2-0 victory in Italy.

Gallagher, who has four senior caps, dropped back to the Under-21 fold this month and with boss Southgate naming his World Cup squad in October, Carsley has been impressed with the 22-year-old.

“It’s testament to Conor with the way he has approached this camp,” Carsley said. “No sign of any disappointment or problems. He has been really positive, trained really well. His application has been great.

“We’ll focus more on Conor because he’s played in the seniors, but they all need to keep pushing themselves and putting themselves in the window.

“The way you do that is playing well for the 21s and carrying on your form at the clubs.”

England went behind 10 minutes before the break when Felix Nmecha headed in from six yards but, after James Garner hit the crossbar, Balogun levelled after 41 minutes.

Gallagher put the Young Lions ahead just two minutes into the second half when he fired in Anthony Gordon’s cross from close range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTanF_0iCmC6nu00

Arsenal’s Balogun, on loan at Reims, and Garner went close to a third but it was Manchester City’s Palmer who made it 3-1 in stoppage time, running on to Oliver Skipp’s pass and finding the bottom corner.

Carsley added: “They have been high-quality opposition, but they are friendlies. I expect a totally different intensity playing in the Euros.

“It was a really tough challenge. We spoke about it before, we knew it was going to be difficult against tier one opposition.

“We tried a few things which has given us food for thought, we want to be a bit more unpredictable with systems and the way we press teams. It was a good solid 10 days.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch aims to turn his touchline ban for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa into an advantage.Marsch has been an animated presence in the technical area since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February, but over-stepped the mark in Leeds’ recent defeat at Brentford.His furious protests after his side were denied a second-half penalty earned him a red card. He was later hit with a one-match suspension and fined £10,000 by the Football Association.The American said: “I actually like the vantage point of being up high, I think it allows you to see the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby

Summer signing Christian Eriksen already feels at home at Manchester United and cannot wait for his first taste of the city’s derby this Sunday.After a pair of postponements following the Queen’s death, Erik ten Hag’s side will make the short trip to neighbours Manchester City to play their first Premier League match since September 4.It will be a maiden Manchester derby for United’s manager and players like Eriksen, who has flourished since joining on a deal until 2025 following the expiration of his short-term contract at Brentford.“I think, from my own point of view, it’s only a few months but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
James Garner
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Lee Carsley
Person
Conor Gallagher
The Independent

Contrasting fortunes in spending and success mean Manchester derby only a barometer of progress for United

Manchester United were back on top, restored to the summit of the English game, reaching a historic high. When their financial results were released last week, their wage bill, of £384.2m, was the biggest ever in the Premier League.As it came in their worst season since the 1980s, when they finished 35 points behind their neighbours and as close to Watford as to Manchester City, it showed the cost of failure has never been higher.United reclaimed their title as big spenders in the summer; given the inflated fees, it might be wrong to say they brought in £200m of players,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The first north London derby of the Premier League season is set to carry some extra heat today (Saturday 1 October), with Arsenal and Tottenham separated by just one point at the top of the table ahead of the fixture.Arsenal enter the derby as league leaders with 18 points, while Spurs are just one point behind in third place. Manchester City sit between the rivals, only above Tottenham on goal difference.Last time out, prior to the international break, Arsenal dispatched Brentford 3-0 away from home, while Tottenham also impressed by taking apart Leicester 6-2 – Son Heung-min’s second-half hat-trick off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton and Hove Albion begin their newest era on Saturday as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool, with Roberto De Zerbi in the dugout for the first time since replacing Graham Potter.The Seagulls will be hoping he can keep the early season momentum going that the team managed to achieve with the now-Chelsea boss, as they sit fourth in the Premier League table - four places and four points ahead of their weekend opponents.Jurgen Klopp’s side have only played once since their dreadful defeat to Napoli on 7 September, while Brighton haven’t featured in any game at all since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart LIVE: Bundesliga team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Young Lions#Uk#Chelsea#Reims
The Independent

Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia

England captain Sam Tomkins has welcomed the decision of high-profile NRL players to switch their allegiance from Australia to Samoa, even though it adds to the size of his team’s task in the World Cup opener.Penrith stand-off Jarome Luai and winger Brian To’o are among those to turn their backs on the Kangaroos by pledging their support to the Pacific Islanders, who will have no fewer than eight players appearing in Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between the Panthers and Parramatta.That has strengthened Samoa’s chances of emulating their Pacific rivals Tonga, who benefited from the defection of players of the calibre...
RUGBY
The Independent

Voices: Why Black History Month matters to me

In school and in football, I’ve shared classrooms and dressing rooms with people from all types of backgrounds, religions, races, creeds and cultures. I have loved every minute of learning about the nuances of the culture and language of others. There are many similarities that unite us all as people, but there are also differences. It’s important to celebrate those differences, because they make us who we are. Black History Month gives us a platform to celebrate and share Black culture and history, and it is vital that we take this opportunity to highlight positive role models for the next...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy