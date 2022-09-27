MCT oil, that you can buy online, a medium chain triglyceride, has also been shown to slow progression of dementia. You can add it to food like olive oil, and it will not hurt you like pharmaceuticals do. I don’t have hope for this new pill they’re working on. It’s just snake oil, to separate those most desperate, from their hard earned money.
Read the article. Even the experts don’t hold much do hope in this drug. We will have to do much better than 27% better after 18 months? That’s not good at all. Because it still keeps progressing. It’s a terrible illness.
It take will years for the drug to be allowed in America. American drug companies will fight it.
Comments / 71