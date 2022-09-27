ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best And Worst NFL Stadium Names

Many avid NFL fans are incredibly loyal to their teams, and that loyalty bleeds over to their home stadiums, too. Fans grow attached to the field, history, and the name itself. For example, take the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium. Formerly known as Heinz Field, the team’s stadium was changed to...
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald makes history, Jimmy G staggers: NFC West Stock Watch

Aaron Donald is a transcendent talent headed for a gold jacket when his playing career is over. Donald reached another milestone in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, reaching 100 career sacks faster than any other defensive tackle in NFL history (130 career games). Donald took down quarterback Kyler Murray in impressive fashion, clipping his feet as he tried to escape.
Yardbarker

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II embraces challenge of facing NFL's top wide receivers

Patrick Surtain II is good, but the NFL didn’t know he was this good. On Sunday, Surtain recorded one of the best performances by a cornerback in recent memory. The 49ers targeted him six times. He allowed zero receptions. According to Amazon Next Gen Stats, this tied for the most targets without a reception since 2021.
The Spun

How Much NFL Players Are Getting Paid For The Pro Bowl

Players selected to the Pro Bowl will no longer have to compete in an actual tackle football game, but can still earn a quick bonus for participating in new "Pro Bowl Games" format. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league and the NFLPA came to an agreement saying any...
