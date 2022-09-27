The Seahawks’ 2022 season has been a smashing success so far – if getting a top pick in next year’s draft is more important than winning games, anyway. After three weeks Seattle is tied with more than a dozen other teams with a 1-2 record. However, they have the weakest strength of schedule among them, which puts them at No. 3 in the draft order.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO