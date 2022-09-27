Read full article on original website
Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined
Cleveland Browns could be going up against a backup quarterback in week 6 against the New England Patriots.
The Best And Worst NFL Stadium Names
Many avid NFL fans are incredibly loyal to their teams, and that loyalty bleeds over to their home stadiums, too. Fans grow attached to the field, history, and the name itself. For example, take the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium. Formerly known as Heinz Field, the team’s stadium was changed to...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
2023 NFL draft order: Seahawks currently on pace for a top-3 pick
The Seahawks’ 2022 season has been a smashing success so far – if getting a top pick in next year’s draft is more important than winning games, anyway. After three weeks Seattle is tied with more than a dozen other teams with a 1-2 record. However, they have the weakest strength of schedule among them, which puts them at No. 3 in the draft order.
Cardinals-Panthers injury report: RB Christian McCaffrey sits out Thursday
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sat out practice with a thigh injury for the second day in a row Thursday, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports there is still optimism he can play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Arizona (1-2) has its own set of injury problems...
FOX Sports
Aaron Donald makes history, Jimmy G staggers: NFC West Stock Watch
Aaron Donald is a transcendent talent headed for a gold jacket when his playing career is over. Donald reached another milestone in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, reaching 100 career sacks faster than any other defensive tackle in NFL history (130 career games). Donald took down quarterback Kyler Murray in impressive fashion, clipping his feet as he tried to escape.
Yardbarker
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II embraces challenge of facing NFL's top wide receivers
Patrick Surtain II is good, but the NFL didn’t know he was this good. On Sunday, Surtain recorded one of the best performances by a cornerback in recent memory. The 49ers targeted him six times. He allowed zero receptions. According to Amazon Next Gen Stats, this tied for the most targets without a reception since 2021.
How Much NFL Players Are Getting Paid For The Pro Bowl
Players selected to the Pro Bowl will no longer have to compete in an actual tackle football game, but can still earn a quick bonus for participating in new "Pro Bowl Games" format. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league and the NFLPA came to an agreement saying any...
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.
