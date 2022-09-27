ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Madison rallies past Hillcrest

REXBURG- Sometimes it is not about how you start the game, but it is about how you finish. That became the theme for both the Madison Bobcats and the Hillcrest Knights Friday night as the Bobcats got the victory with the final score of 14-10. The game was a tale...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Post Register

Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
GEM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Sailor acquitted of setting fire that destroyed massive ship

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military judge on Friday acquitted a sailor of arson in a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, a blow to the Navy as it faces allegations of improper training and maintenance of the $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship. Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, deeply...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Post Register

Chad Daybell wants his own trial, and cameras in the court

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eastidahonews.com reports that Chad Daybell, husband of Lori Vallow Daybell, and his attorney are asking District Judge Steven Boyce to allow cameras in the courtroom during his hearings and trial. This motion comes on the heels of Judge Boyce accepting the motion to bar cameras...
ADA COUNTY, ID

