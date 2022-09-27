Read full article on original website
Richland Community College receives $3.2 million to expand nursing program
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College will receive a $3.2 million grant from the Decatur Memorial Foundation. The fund will be used to expand their nursing programs by creating EnRich Healthcare. Officials say the goal of the program is to grow enrollment in nursing and clinical programs by...
Unit 4 looking to replace School Choice Program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 School District is looking into getting rid of the School Choice Program in their elementary schools to tackle the lack of socio-economic diversity in their schools. This means, if this passes, over half of Unit 4 students will be going to a different school next year.
Coat Drive Saturday morning in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Scott Bechtel Group and Champaign County Salvation Army are hosting their 19th annual "Coat the Community" coat drive. They've seen how families have struggled to pay for much-needed goods through the pandemic, and they believe a coat shouldn't be one of them. "Let's recycle...
Pop-up library comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library left its brick and mortar location and hit the streets. Springfield hosted a pop-up Library Wednesday morning at 1100 South Grand Avenue East. Residents could check out and return materials, sign up for a library card or renew an old one. “The...
Taste of History returns to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Friday is the last day to get tickets for the Decatur Taste of History. Taste of History is an event where you explore five of Decatur's historic sites while enjoying food and drinks at each location. Tickets are $45 and you can purchase them in...
Potbelly coming to central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Potbelly Sandwich Works is setting up shops in central Illinois. The company plans to bring a total of five new shops to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at Potbelly,” said Bob Wright, CEO of...
Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
Danville Fire Chief retiring after 27 years
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — After 27 years of service, Danville Fire Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire. McMasters's final day of duty will be on Nov. 29, 2022. McMasters has been with the Danville Fire Department since Aug. 23, 1995. In 2001, McMasters was...
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Champaign man sentenced to 3 years for possession of weapon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a weapon. The Champaign Police Department says that on May 5, 2021, officers saw a hand-to-hand exchange that they suspected to be drug related. The participants in the exchange were detained and...
Police: Man arrested for punching dining hall employee
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man for punching a dining hall employee. Police say Oluwadara O. Owoeye, 24, of Urbana, was at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building when the incident happened. We're told Owoeye, who is not a University of...
State's attorney says bail removal law doesn't protect public
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Vermilion County's State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is suing Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, for the SAFE-T Act by claiming it puts victims and their families at risk. Lacy predicts it would be hard to keep someone in jail who...
Man held at gunpoint while carrying in groceries
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department says a man was held at gunpoint on Wednesday night while bringing in groceries. Police say a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were taking groceries into their home on North Church Street when the man was approached from behind and had a gun put to his back. The suspect demanded money but the victim said he did not have any.
2 teens arrested for stealing pizza delivery driver's car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two juveniles are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle. Decatur Police say it happened Thursday around 7:45 p.m. in the 500 block of South Dennis Avenue. We're told that while the pizza delivery driver was walking to the front door to make the...
Woman sentenced for attacking man with hammer on Christmas Day
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A woman will spend more than a year behind bars for attacking a man with a hammer. Kimiko L. Schultz, 54, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for aggravated assault. She pleaded guilty to the charge on...
Armed and dangerous murder suspect still at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. McClelland was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he...
Paxton Buckley Loda heads into undefeated showdown
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — In a Friday night showdown under the lights between two of the unbeaten. Paxton Buckley Loda, heads into this matchup against Prairie Central, dominant throughout the first five games of the season, but knows, this may be their toughest test yet, and both players and coaches, are emphasizing the importance of this matchup.
