Rio Rancho, NM

rrobserver.com

2022 Sandoval County candidates: Kathleen Holmes Cates

As the election grows near, voters want to know about their candidates. Over the next months the Observer will post a series of Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Kathleen Holmes Cates (D): candidate for District 44 (Bernalillo) State Representative. Observer: What...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Crime, work and roads top issues at candidate forum

With just over a month left until voting day, candidates are ready to go. Sandoval County Candidates got the chance to showcase their views at a forum on Sept. 29. The Observer will also print and post online candidate Q and As in the coming weeks. The forum was not...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
City
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Education
Santa Fe Reporter

SFPD Arrests Teen Suspect in August Homicide

Santa Fe Police yesterday arrested and charged 16-year-old Judah Elijah Trujillo with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Samuel Cordero, 60, who died at Ragle Park on Aug. 10 from a gunshot wound to his head. Santa Fe Police Captain Aaron Ortiz tells SFR Trujillo was identified after police conducted a wide search of GPS data near the park during the wee hours of Aug. 10 and found Cordero and the suspect “were the only ones that were in park at that time.” Investigators learned Cordero had left his job at a nearby senior care center just after 2 am; a man walking his dog in the park found Cordero’s body face down on the ground under a pavilion approximately two hours later. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed to SFR her office assisted police with executing a search warrant to obtain the GPS data police say they used to find Trujillo, but she says the case has not been fully turned over to her office. Ortiz says police have some “theories” about motive, but would not discuss specifics. Police apprehended Trujillo at an apartment in the area of Rufina Street and Richards Avenue “without incident,” SFPD says, and transported and booked him into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at (505) 955-5265.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

ABQ Starbucks workers vote yes to unionization

Jacob Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista at Rio Grande and I-40 , helped organize union efforts at his store. On Thursday, employees voted yes to unionize the location, becoming the first Starbucks in the state to do so. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) They were the first Starbucks to approach unionizing efforts in New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Balloon Fiesta will have heftier security

Volunteers Chris Chavez, left, and Jim Desrosiers help install signs at Balloon Fiesta Park in preparation for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which takes flight Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Record crowds are expected for this year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and along with that will be a much larger...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL: Raised On New Mexico Ranch, Teamwork Still A Priority For LANL’s Loretta Ortega

From a young age, Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Loretta Ortega picked up the meaning of hard work, discipline and respect as she helped her father and siblings on their ranch with everything from feeding animals and tractor work to helping with equipment maintenance. Her father never differentiated between the boys or girls in her family. In his eyes, they were all capable of doing everything on the ranch.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Cleveland High gets national recognition

Cleveland High School senior Isabelle Grace Reeves was lauded by the Rio Rancho Public Schools Board of Education for her national first place finish at the national Educators Rising Conference in Washington, D.C., in late June. CHS student Marcella Eagletail earned a seventh-place award in Impromptu Speaking/Arts, and was also commended by the school board at its Sept. 26 meeting. Their sponsor, Ashli Knoell was thanked for her role in the students’ fine finishes.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus hits pedestrian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus struck an unidentified male at Central and Princeton Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary statement says he stepped in the roadway in front of the bus. There is no crosswalk where the man was attempting to cross the street, according to APD. He...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Governor offers opening remarks at statewide economic development conference

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Monday afternoon to offer opening remarks at the Governor’s Statewide Conference on Economic Development. Lujan Grisham said the state is currently over-performing in many different fields, including film, renewable energy and aerospace to name a few. While the state still has some...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Traffic
Education
KOAT 7

City of Rio Rancho loses lawsuit over public records

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On Dec. 8, 2021, a tragic incident happened in Rio Rancho. Two-year-old Lincoln Harmon was killed in this home, when he was hit by a bullet from his father's gun. His father, Santa Fe police Officer Johnathan Harmon, tried to save his son's life by...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Cuttrell retires from UNM Department of Dental Medicine

Gary Cuttrell, DDS, JD, founding chair and professor in The University of New Mexico Department of Dental Medicine, will retire on Feb. 1, 2023, following 22 years of service to New Mexico and the university. “Dr. Cuttrell has made immeasurable contributions to the School of Medicine since his arrival in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: 1 dead in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners

*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police opening downtown safety center on Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bolstering its downtown presence on Central Avenue, Albuquerque Police has formally opened a new downtown police station, called the “Downtown Public Safety Center.” City leaders commemorated the project Tuesday afternoon, while forecasting other changes to address downtown safety. Called a “police station” by Mayor Tim Keller, the new public safety office space […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

