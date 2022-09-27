Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Homeless Population Has Decreased by 256Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
2022 Sandoval County candidates: Kathleen Holmes Cates
As the election grows near, voters want to know about their candidates. Over the next months the Observer will post a series of Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Kathleen Holmes Cates (D): candidate for District 44 (Bernalillo) State Representative. Observer: What...
Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus lane by UNM at Central and Columbia has several people jaywalking nonstop. On Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit after not looking both ways. Several people who walk the area say they don’t realize the buses travel both east and westbound on the same lane from each direction. In a one-hour […]
Crime, work and roads top issues at candidate forum
With just over a month left until voting day, candidates are ready to go. Sandoval County Candidates got the chance to showcase their views at a forum on Sept. 29. The Observer will also print and post online candidate Q and As in the coming weeks. The forum was not...
Albuquerque Starbucks becomes first store to unionize in the state
A Starbucks in Albuquerque became the first store in the chain to unionize in New Mexico on Thursday. The National Labor Relations Board counted ballots from workers at the Interstate-40 and Rio Grande location. The tally came in 10-to-7 in favor of unionizing. This makes New Mexico the 34th state with a unionized Starbucks location.
SFPD Arrests Teen Suspect in August Homicide
Santa Fe Police yesterday arrested and charged 16-year-old Judah Elijah Trujillo with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Samuel Cordero, 60, who died at Ragle Park on Aug. 10 from a gunshot wound to his head. Santa Fe Police Captain Aaron Ortiz tells SFR Trujillo was identified after police conducted a wide search of GPS data near the park during the wee hours of Aug. 10 and found Cordero and the suspect “were the only ones that were in park at that time.” Investigators learned Cordero had left his job at a nearby senior care center just after 2 am; a man walking his dog in the park found Cordero’s body face down on the ground under a pavilion approximately two hours later. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed to SFR her office assisted police with executing a search warrant to obtain the GPS data police say they used to find Trujillo, but she says the case has not been fully turned over to her office. Ortiz says police have some “theories” about motive, but would not discuss specifics. Police apprehended Trujillo at an apartment in the area of Rufina Street and Richards Avenue “without incident,” SFPD says, and transported and booked him into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at (505) 955-5265.
ABQ Starbucks workers vote yes to unionization
Jacob Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista at Rio Grande and I-40 , helped organize union efforts at his store. On Thursday, employees voted yes to unionize the location, becoming the first Starbucks in the state to do so. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) They were the first Starbucks to approach unionizing efforts in New...
Balloon Fiesta will have heftier security
Volunteers Chris Chavez, left, and Jim Desrosiers help install signs at Balloon Fiesta Park in preparation for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which takes flight Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Record crowds are expected for this year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and along with that will be a much larger...
LANL: Raised On New Mexico Ranch, Teamwork Still A Priority For LANL’s Loretta Ortega
From a young age, Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Loretta Ortega picked up the meaning of hard work, discipline and respect as she helped her father and siblings on their ranch with everything from feeding animals and tractor work to helping with equipment maintenance. Her father never differentiated between the boys or girls in her family. In his eyes, they were all capable of doing everything on the ranch.
Cleveland High gets national recognition
Cleveland High School senior Isabelle Grace Reeves was lauded by the Rio Rancho Public Schools Board of Education for her national first place finish at the national Educators Rising Conference in Washington, D.C., in late June. CHS student Marcella Eagletail earned a seventh-place award in Impromptu Speaking/Arts, and was also commended by the school board at its Sept. 26 meeting. Their sponsor, Ashli Knoell was thanked for her role in the students’ fine finishes.
Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus hits pedestrian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus struck an unidentified male at Central and Princeton Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary statement says he stepped in the roadway in front of the bus. There is no crosswalk where the man was attempting to cross the street, according to APD. He...
Governor offers opening remarks at statewide economic development conference
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Monday afternoon to offer opening remarks at the Governor’s Statewide Conference on Economic Development. Lujan Grisham said the state is currently over-performing in many different fields, including film, renewable energy and aerospace to name a few. While the state still has some...
City of Rio Rancho loses lawsuit over public records
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On Dec. 8, 2021, a tragic incident happened in Rio Rancho. Two-year-old Lincoln Harmon was killed in this home, when he was hit by a bullet from his father's gun. His father, Santa Fe police Officer Johnathan Harmon, tried to save his son's life by...
Cuttrell retires from UNM Department of Dental Medicine
Gary Cuttrell, DDS, JD, founding chair and professor in The University of New Mexico Department of Dental Medicine, will retire on Feb. 1, 2023, following 22 years of service to New Mexico and the university. “Dr. Cuttrell has made immeasurable contributions to the School of Medicine since his arrival in...
Developers in Santa Fe trying to pack higher-density housing onto plots
Santa Fe continues to be a hotspot for new housing, with developers now jockeying to fit more people onto parcels of land.
APD: 1 dead in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners
*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
Albuquerque Police opening downtown safety center on Central
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bolstering its downtown presence on Central Avenue, Albuquerque Police has formally opened a new downtown police station, called the “Downtown Public Safety Center.” City leaders commemorated the project Tuesday afternoon, while forecasting other changes to address downtown safety. Called a “police station” by Mayor Tim Keller, the new public safety office space […]
