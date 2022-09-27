ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police arrest man for Lewdness after exposure on Ring Video

On September 24, 2022, the Reno Police Department received an online crime report. The citizen, who lives in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno, advised in the report that they had captured an unknown male exposing himself on their Ring video. The citizen then spoke to a neighbor that...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno murder victim's family heartbroken by reversal of conviction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno family whose son and brother was shot to death in his pickup truck in February 2020 thought their nightmare was over last year when a jury handed the shooter a life sentence. But that all changed this week when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:10 p.m.: The Washoe County School District says two juveniles were charged and transported to the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center. An investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges being a possibility. A code yellow lockdown was initiated at Reed High School after school police...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Two juveniles arrested after firearms found at Reed High School

Two juveniles were arrested and transported to Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center Friday afternoon after two firearms were found at Reed High School.  School police discovered the firearms Friday morning, prompting the school to go into a precautionary code yellow lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:30 a.m. The juveniles were charged, according...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Hasaan Renteria Of#T Maureyai Banks#Ford Edge#Vallejo#Woodard And Banks#Sparks Police Detectives
KOLO TV Reno

Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno. The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said. Police said a driver...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

House fire in northwest Reno knocked down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
mynews4.com

Reed High School locked down Friday after guns found on campus

Reed High School in Sparks was placed on a precautionary lockdown after police found guns on campus Friday. According to a message sent to families from Principal Rosenbloom, guns were found but no threats were made. The school immediately implemented a code yellow lockdown while school police conducted their investigation.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno. Police said there were also 18 citations given. Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to stealing public money

MINDEN, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A former Douglas County employee avoided going to trial by admitting she stole public money while employed by the county. Rena Petri, a former case manager for Douglas County Social Services, entered guilty pleas on two counts of theft in the amounts of $2,400 and $2,000 on Sept. 26.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Duo Arrested in Drug Trafficking, Gun Investigation

Authorities say they arrested two people in connection with a drug trafficking and gun investigation. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies, working in conjunction with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) arrested Reno residents Don White and Lameda Allen on multiple charges on September 17th. Deputies say they were stopped...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy