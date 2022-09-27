Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
'It's a loss': Black-owned Portland dispensary vandalized, burglarized within a week
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Black-owned dispensary in Northeast Portland was vandalized and burglarized within a week. The owner hopes the community can help his small business bounce back following the loss. Karanja Crews, the founder of Green Muse dispensary, said about a week ago, someone was caught on camera...
SE Portland taco truck owners share their Mexican roots, one birria taco at a time
PORTLAND, Ore. — Birreria La Plaza is a Mexican-owned family taco truck in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland that specializes in birria tacos. Birria is a traditional Mexican beef dish that is slowly cooked in a broth made with chili peppers and other seasonings. The meat is left to cook and soak in the broth for four-plus hours. But Birreria La Plaza isn’t cooking with just any recipe.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
Portland history: Council Crest used to be an amusement park
Referred to as the “Dreamland of the Northwest,” the property was initially part of an Oregon pioneer’s donation land claim.
theoldmotor.com
1949: Downtown Portland Oregon – SW Morrison Street
Today we travel to Portland, Oregon, for an overhead view of SW Morrison St. between 6th and 5th Avenues in what is known today as the “Pioneer District.” The Meier & Frank building on the left has survived, including the original marquees hanging over the sidewalk. On the right-hand side of SW Morrison St., the fence and lawn of the Pioneer Courthouse is visible and remain there today.
Firefighters battle fast-spreading blaze in Beaverton home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop. The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene. According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, […]
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red on October 8?
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park
Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
kptv.com
People in Portland swear less than any other major US city, study finds
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Although it may sound like a load of bull, a recent study reveals that people in Portland are less likely to curse than those in other major American cities. Around the world, many people swear. The majority of civilizations view the usage of curse words as...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
KGW
Mexican-owned food truck turns family recipe to street food birria tacos in Southeast Portland
Birria is a Mexican delicacy that has boomed in Portland in recent years. In Mexican culture it's typically served for big life celebrations.
WWEEK
Heirs to a Convenience-Store Fortune Have Allowed a Sizable Property to Lie Fallow
Several WW readers have inquired about a long-vacant lot in the heart of the Tabor neighborhood. “There is a large vacant lot on the northeast corner of Southeast Belmont Street and 60th Avenue,” wrote one of them, Gerard Lilly. “My wife and I moved to Portland in 1983 and it was vacant then and still is.”
