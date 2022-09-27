ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

SE Portland taco truck owners share their Mexican roots, one birria taco at a time

PORTLAND, Ore. — Birreria La Plaza is a Mexican-owned family taco truck in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland that specializes in birria tacos. Birria is a traditional Mexican beef dish that is slowly cooked in a broth made with chili peppers and other seasonings. The meat is left to cook and soak in the broth for four-plus hours. But Birreria La Plaza isn’t cooking with just any recipe.
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022

Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
PORTLAND, OR
theoldmotor.com

1949: Downtown Portland Oregon – SW Morrison Street

Today we travel to Portland, Oregon, for an overhead view of SW Morrison St. between 6th and 5th Avenues in what is known today as the “Pioneer District.” The Meier & Frank building on the left has survived, including the original marquees hanging over the sidewalk. On the right-hand side of SW Morrison St., the fence and lawn of the Pioneer Courthouse is visible and remain there today.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Firefighters battle fast-spreading blaze in Beaverton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop. The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene. According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, […]
BEAVERTON, OR
People

Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park

Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
KXL

Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

