3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Proposal to increase pay for St. Louis police officers introduced at BOA
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A resolution calling for salaries for St. Louis police officers to be comparable and competitive with area police departments was introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen Friday morning. Resolution 113 was introduced by 14th ward Alderwoman Carol Howard and 27th ward Alderwoman Pamela Boyd.
Despite crime sprees across Downtown West, developers and some residents remain optimistic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - People toting their guns, leaving bullet fragments scattered across pavement and dozens of car break-ins. It’s action we’ve seen downtown and in Downtown West for the last year. However, with Centene Stadium and its surrounding new developments, many are hoping to see a change.
Metro East family organizes to help loved ones, other Hurricane Ian victims
WOOD RIVER (KMOV) - It’s just off East St. Louis Avenue in Wood River, Illinois, where you will find Angela Valdes. However, her heart is thousands of miles away. “I was going to fly back because that’s my nature. I want to be there with my family. I want to be in the middle of helping people, but unfortunately, they shut the airports down before I could get back there,” said Valdes.
St. Louis small business owner receives pandemic funds after months of waiting
A St. Louis small business owner finally got results after they had been waiting for months to receive pandemic funds.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
Local volunteers head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Responders from across the St. Louis region are gearing up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross has more than a dozen volunteers from the area heading to Florida. One of the last American Red Cross responder groups will leave around 8 a.m. Thursday to head down to impacted areas in the Sunshine state. Duties will range from handing out supplies to running shelters if needed.
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
Person barricaded inside O’Fallon, Mo. home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person is barricaded inside a home in O’Fallon, Mo. police say. The home is located in the 1500 block of Washington’s Crossing Drive. Police tell News 4 that a 53-year-old man with a history of mental illness threatened a relative he lives with. That relative made it out of the house and is okay. The man is armed and is alone inside the house, police say. Officers are negotiating with him, trying to end the standoff.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Gov. Parson to highlight historic investments at various St. Louis sites
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be making stops across the St. Louis area to highlight investments and opportunities in workforce development and education. As part of his statewide tour, Parson will visit Kirkwood High School, St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley’s Center for Workforce Education,...
Hurricane Ian damage areas in Florida, impacting airports
On the departures board at Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Thursday afternoon, there were four canceled flights to Florida.
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
South County staple feels the effects of rising commercial rental costs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Watering Bowl on South Hanley Road, top dawg Jeremy King is working against the clock to get their dog grooming and boarding facility back up and running since it flooded back in July. “All the drywall, electrical, flooring, fencing, turf, everything had to...
Tishaura Jones responds to Jeff Roorda's firing
After Jeff Roorda was ousted from his position on the St. Louis police union, Mayor Tishaura Jones said it’ll improve communication between city officials and police.
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
DEA of St. Louis conducting drug-related training Thursday
The Drug Enforcement Administration of St. Louis is conducting drug related training Thursday.
News 4 Investigates Metrolink train not stopping, separating 10-year-old from family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s 9:30 at night after a Cardinals home game. A 10-year-old girl and her family are heading home on a Metrolink train. The girl steps off at an East St. Louis stop, thinking her parents and sister are behind her. Seconds after getting off the train, the girl turns around to see the doors closed before her family could join her. The train speeds off, leaving the girl alone.
