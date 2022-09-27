ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Metro East family organizes to help loved ones, other Hurricane Ian victims

WOOD RIVER (KMOV) - It’s just off East St. Louis Avenue in Wood River, Illinois, where you will find Angela Valdes. However, her heart is thousands of miles away. “I was going to fly back because that’s my nature. I want to be there with my family. I want to be in the middle of helping people, but unfortunately, they shut the airports down before I could get back there,” said Valdes.
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX2Now

Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Local volunteers head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Responders from across the St. Louis region are gearing up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross has more than a dozen volunteers from the area heading to Florida. One of the last American Red Cross responder groups will leave around 8 a.m. Thursday to head down to impacted areas in the Sunshine state. Duties will range from handing out supplies to running shelters if needed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Person barricaded inside O’Fallon, Mo. home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person is barricaded inside a home in O’Fallon, Mo. police say. The home is located in the 1500 block of Washington’s Crossing Drive. Police tell News 4 that a 53-year-old man with a history of mental illness threatened a relative he lives with. That relative made it out of the house and is okay. The man is armed and is alone inside the house, police say. Officers are negotiating with him, trying to end the standoff.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gov. Parson to highlight historic investments at various St. Louis sites

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be making stops across the St. Louis area to highlight investments and opportunities in workforce development and education. As part of his statewide tour, Parson will visit Kirkwood High School, St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley’s Center for Workforce Education,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates Metrolink train not stopping, separating 10-year-old from family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s 9:30 at night after a Cardinals home game. A 10-year-old girl and her family are heading home on a Metrolink train. The girl steps off at an East St. Louis stop, thinking her parents and sister are behind her. Seconds after getting off the train, the girl turns around to see the doors closed before her family could join her. The train speeds off, leaving the girl alone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

