WRGB
Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
franklincountynow.com
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police crack down on juvenile-involved crimes uptick
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the past two weeks, Springfield Police have been cracking down on criminal activity involving juveniles, which is leading to questions over what is being done to prevent the youth in the city from participating in illegal activity. On Monday, officers were called to the Eastfield...
WNYT
Queensbury man accused of selling drugs to undercover cop
A Queensbury man was arrested after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover officer. Investigators in Warren County say 55-year-old Paul Capone sold crack cocaine and fentanyl to their officer or confidential informant twice. He was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He is being held...
iheart.com
DA: Battle Continues Against Opiates, Other Drugs In Area
Three men are facing multiple drug trafficking and firearm charges following their arrests in Holyoke. The suspects are identified as 35-year-old Luis Acevedo and 26-year-old Christopher Perez, both from Holyoke, and 33-year-old Duane Howlette of Springfield. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says the battle will continue against those who try...
WCVB
Inmate charged in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
WOBURN, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney's Office has identified the inmate who is now facing charges in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer. Roy Booth, 40, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem.
Canadian charged in Albany with trying to entice a child
DOJ charged a Canadian citizen with trying to have sex with a child—though he was actually talking to law enforcement.
Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
Two Springfield teenagers arrested on firearm charges
Two Springfield teenagers were arrested after a firearms investigation on Wednesday night.
Montague man, Greenfield woman get prison terms for stealing $100,000 from elderly man with dementia
Three- to five-year state prison terms were imposed Thursday in Franklin Superior Court for a Montague man and a Greenfield woman who pleaded guilty to charges they stole more than $100,000 from an elderly man suffering from dementia. Judge John Agostini imposed the sentences for Jason Hamon, 47, of Turners...
West Springfield Police warn residents about solicitors requesting repairs or sealing driveways
A transient driveway seal/repair company has returned to West Springfield.
Heroin and cocaine seized after complaints on Marion Street in Springfield
Two men were arrested after police saw them counting money with drugs displayed across a table on Marion Street in Springfield.
Dangerousness hearing scheduled for Michael Lyncosky after allegedly firing gun near three West Springfield schools
The man accused of shooting a gun near homes and schools in West Springfield is expected to be back in court Thursday.
Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to a reported hit and run early Friday morning.
Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting
Springfield police are investigating after one person was shot in an incident late Wednesday night in the city's South End.
WCAX
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
Pittsfield man found guilty in domestic violence trial
A Pittsfield man has been found guilty of single counts of assault and battery on a family or household member and strangulation.
