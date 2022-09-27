ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Greenfield Woman And Turners Falls Man Sentenced For Stealing $100K

(Greenfield, MA) A Greenfield woman and a Turners Falls man were issued state prison sentences after pleading guilty to stealing $100,000 form an elderly man. “The defendants richly deserved state prison sentences for their repeated exploitation of a vulnerable elder,” said ADA Webber. “Anyone who suspects this sort of abuse might be happening is encouraged to contact their local police department, the District Attorney’s Office, or Elder Protective Services.”
Springfield Police crack down on juvenile-involved crimes uptick

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the past two weeks, Springfield Police have been cracking down on criminal activity involving juveniles, which is leading to questions over what is being done to prevent the youth in the city from participating in illegal activity. On Monday, officers were called to the Eastfield...
Queensbury man accused of selling drugs to undercover cop

A Queensbury man was arrested after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover officer. Investigators in Warren County say 55-year-old Paul Capone sold crack cocaine and fentanyl to their officer or confidential informant twice. He was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He is being held...
DA: Battle Continues Against Opiates, Other Drugs In Area

Three men are facing multiple drug trafficking and firearm charges following their arrests in Holyoke. The suspects are identified as 35-year-old Luis Acevedo and 26-year-old Christopher Perez, both from Holyoke, and 33-year-old Duane Howlette of Springfield. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says the battle will continue against those who try...
Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
BARRE, VT

