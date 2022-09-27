Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Governor Dunleavy creates Office of Energy Innovation to boost renewables in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Efforts at expanding renewable energy in Alaska got a shot in the arm with the creation of the Office of Energy Innovation. Governor Mike Dunleavy signed an administrative order on Friday, September 30 establishing the office which, according to a press release, is meant to increase energy independence and counter global events destabilizing energy prices.
kinyradio.com
ADOT closes Montana Creek Bridge until further notice
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the Montana Creek Bridge until further notice. This closure includes foot traffic. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek Bridge, has determined the bridge is no longer safe following substructure damage...
kdll.org
For Alaska’s Railbelt, more rain means more hydropower
Southcentral’s rainy summer means more hydroelectric power for Homer Electric Association and other utilities on Alaska’s Railbelt. Last month, the water level at Bradley Lake was just five feet away from spiling over the top of the dam — letting utilities take more energy from the 120-megawatt hydroelectric project and cut back on using more expensive fuel sources, like natural gas.
alaskasnewssource.com
Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
Alaska federal disaster assistance increased to 100% of eligible recovery costs after western storm damage
While the nation’s eyes glued to Florida and Hurricane Ian’s path of destruction, Western Alaska is still recovering from major storm damage that occurred two weeks ago. Although the number of people impacted is smaller than in densely populated Florida, the disaster to some communities is nearly as great, and a flurry of work is under way now, work that is expected to continue for months, even as cold weather sets in.
akbizmag.com
Alternative Fuels Slowly Rolling into Alaska’s Trucking Fleets
Earlier this year, Alaska CNG received a Kenworth powered by compressed natural gas, which hauls North Slope gas to the utility’s customers. Earlier this year, Alaska CNG accepted delivery of a Kenworth T800 to haul compressed natural gas to customers in the Deadhorse area. The fuel doesn’t simply ride in the tanker trailer, though; compressed natural gas (CNG) powers the truck. Alaska CNG hopes to become a model for alternative energy in ground transport.
Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money
(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
Bethany Marcum: What pet projects are Alaskans paying for?
While the bulk of state expenditures occur via the operating budget, the capital budget is a separate lever policymakers often use to cut or increase the state’s overall spending. This year, due in part to high oil revenue, they wedged many pet projects into the capital budget. This is unfortunate, unsurprising, and irresponsible.
alaskafish.news
AK Bycatch Task Force provides final recommendations
The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force has met 40 times since January. This week it revealed the recommendations from its four committees focusing on: Western Alaska salmon, Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska crab, Gulf of Alaska halibut and salmon, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Here is the link to...
alaskalandmine.com
Legislative investigation into firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell reveals big nothing burger
An eight month investigation into the firing of former Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell was presented to the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee yesterday afternoon in Anchorage. The committee, chaired by Senator Natasha von Imhof (R – Anchorage), hired the law firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt in January to investigate the firing of Rodell by the Permanent Fund Board of Trustees. The investigation cost the state $150,000.
radiokenai.com
Communities South Of 60° North Latitude Can Put Studded Tires On Saturday
October is almost here and that means that studded snow tires will be permitted on vehicles south of the 60° North Latitude on Saturday, October 1st. Studded snow tires already have been permitted for vehicles north of the 60° North Latitude, which includes all communities north of Ninilchik (NOTE: this doesn’t include municipalities who have their own ordinance regarding the use of studded tires, like Anchorage).
cohaitungchi.com
Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels
You are reading: Nice hotels for couples | Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels. Alaska – aurora borealis, glaciers, incredible scenery & wildlife, and so much more. Experience this fascinating northern corner of the U.S. and keep the romance going by staying at lodges, hotels and inns with in-room Whirlpool or JACUZZI® Tubs. Here are a few of our recommendations…
Nenana-area tribe opposes state’s 20-mile road expansion
Some Nenana-area residents and tribal members say a state road project outside Nenana should be paused after what they describe as a failure by the state to adequately engage the public. The state wants to build 20 miles of new road to open access to agricultural opportunities and improve food security. But tribal members say […] The post Nenana-area tribe opposes state’s 20-mile road expansion appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
alaskasnewssource.com
September rains launch Anchorage to 3rd wettest year on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers are still with us this morning across Southcentral Alaska, with the heaviest rain expected to remain across eastern Prince William Sound. It’s here where an additional half an inch to an inch of rain is possible through the day. Meanwhile, the rest of...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
kfqd.com
President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village
President Joe Biden has authorized 100-percent federal funding to help western Alaska communities recover from this month’s major storm. “Alaska’s News Source” reports recovery costs will be covered by the federal government for the first 30-days of the incident period; A-D-N reports the announcement comes following requests from the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, who called the funding essential for reconstruction efforts ahead of winter.
Notes from the trail: Federal, state campaigns are 38 days away and local elections are up next week
Congressional candidate Nick Begich continues to campaign hard, and was the host of a free pasta feed at the Palmer Train Depot, where he offered face painting and prizes for kids. About 200 people showed up. Spotted were Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries, Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, Kathy McCollum, Stu Graham, Curtis Thayer, and lots of people from the Mighty Mat-Su. Valley and Mat-Su Republican Women’s Clubs served as volunteers. Begich is the only candidate endorsed by the Alaska Republicans.
