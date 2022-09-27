OLYMPIA – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed today the first round of razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis from Sept. 28-30. “After taking a short pause to allow for more marine toxin testing, we’re happy to report that razor clams on these beaches are safe to eat and pleased to get digging started,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “As usual, we’ll continue to test and monitor the situation closely prior to all future planned openings.”

