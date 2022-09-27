Read full article on original website
Related
wa.gov
Inslee issues emergency order for the Lieser Road overpass
Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Clark County due to damage that occurred on July 7, 2022 to the Lieser Road overpass. The damage was caused when a vehicle with an over-height load struck the overpass where it crosses State Route 14. The estimated cost to repair the...
wa.gov
Inslee issues emergency order for the SR 506 bridge damage; also activates members of the National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts
Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Lewis County due to damage that occurred on September 22, 2022 to the State Route 506/108 bridge over I-5. The damage was caused when an over-height load struck the SR 506 overpass, requiring replacement of one span of the structure. The estimated cost to repair the damage is $1 million.
wa.gov
Public invited to Oct. 20 coastal steelhead virtual town hall
OLYMPIA – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fishery managers are hosting a suite of virtual public town hall meetings this fall. These virtual town halls will inform pre-season efforts to design 2022-2023 coastal steelhead fisheries that meet management objectives and provide necessary protection for declining wild steelhead populations.
wa.gov
WDFW approves three days of coastal razor clam digs beginning Sept. 28
OLYMPIA – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed today the first round of razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis from Sept. 28-30. “After taking a short pause to allow for more marine toxin testing, we’re happy to report that razor clams on these beaches are safe to eat and pleased to get digging started,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “As usual, we’ll continue to test and monitor the situation closely prior to all future planned openings.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wa.gov
About Use of Deadly Force Audits
The Office of the Washington State Auditor conducts audits of investigations into police use of deadly force. We do this to ensure compliance with accountability rules established by voter-approved Initiative 940 and the Legislature. Key components of an investigation. These investigations, conducted by an independent investigation team known as an...
Comments / 0