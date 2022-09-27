ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'

Video above: Trevor Noah pays salaries of furloughed 'Daily Show' crew during pandemic. The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his "time is up."
