Boston, MA

Individual, team defense points of emphasis this season for Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics hope that forward Sam Hauser can contribute significantly this coming 2022-23 season with their depth in less than optimal shape on the wing, and the Virginia product has been working on his game in anticipation of that.

Speaking to NBC Boston Sports on Monday’s Celtics Media Day, Hauser detailed what he’s been working on this offseason. ” I’ve been focusing on my positioning terminology, the scheme’s that we try to run here with the Celtics,” he explained.” And overall, just getting better individually on defense, guarding straight up one-on-one.”

“Defense is something that you can always work on,” suggested Hauser. “There’s never an endpoint to where you’re trying to reach, but you can always get better.”

“So, (I’m) just trying to be a great team defender and hold my own when I’m in isolation situations,” he related. Hauser shot has been remarkably consistent at all levels of his career, so it seems probable that he will be able to add to the team’s offense with his 3-point shooting with little trouble.

His defense will be key to him staying on the floor this season, and with swingman Danilo Gallinari likely out for the entire regular season, Hauser’s help off the bench will be no afterthought.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

