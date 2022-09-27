ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm, WV

Montcalm High School receives $25,000 check from State Farm

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwCim_0iCm7cch00

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– Montcalm High School is one of many recipients of a $25,000 check from State Farm.

School officials, political officials, and Mercer County Schools administration joined in on the occasion as they accepted the check from the State Farm representatives.

Teachers Amanda Reed and Sarah Kronden talked a little bit about what this money will go to.

“We want to purchase a greenhouse for our students so they can grow their own food. We’d like to start a STEM program with the greenhouse so students can get introduced to some hydroponics and basic food growing,” Reed said.

They plan to place the greenhouse right behind the school for accessibility purposes.

Brandon Disney, owner of State Farm in Bluefield said the process was similar to a grant application but included a public voting session.

Disney said Montcalm had the third most votes out of 100 schools.

“I think it’s something that’s going to help the whole community being a small community like this to be able to provide the children in this community access to this greenhouse to learn the skills that come from that. Plus, it’s going to provide fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, all that stuff to the area so I think it’s good,” Disney said.

Montcalm High School also hopes to purchase a Farm Bot which students can program to take care of the fruits, vegetables, and plants they decide to grow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

Watch D.O.G.S returns to Fayette County Schools, getting a fresh start at Fayetteville Pre-k through 8

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Started in Arkansas in 1998, the family engagement educational initiative, Watch D.O.G.S., has come to Fayette County. An acronym for Dads of Great Students, the program incorporates dads, or father figures into the school setting to support the students. The mission is for the dads to help the students in two ways, to provide a positive male role model in their lives, and to reduce bullying.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School home bleachers one step closer to repair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reconstruction will soon begin on the home bleachers at the largest high school in Raleigh County Schools district, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Price said the Raleigh County Board of Education accepted a bid for structural repair during the regular BOE meeting on Tuesday from Ayers […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montcalm, WV
City
Bramwell, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
Lootpress

Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
MATOAKA, WV
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Fresh Fruit#Highschool#Montcalm High School#Mercer County Schools#The State Farm#Stem#Disney#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Raleigh County Parks and Rec announces the costume vault

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Recently, Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announced the opening of the Costume Vault for the 2022 year. Halloween is a fun holiday for kids and is so nostalgic for kids and adults alike. Children should always have the opportunity to dress up in a costume. Children love to play and learn […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Speaker of House visits Ansted Elementary

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw was in Fayette County on Monday, September 26th, seeing a new school program in action that has helped young students. In October 2021, Ansted Elementary School along with the rest of Fayette County began hiring teaching assistants. These assistants are there to help […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Lewisburg finalizes construction plans for new water system

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The City of Lewisburg finalizes its plans for the construction on the new water system. Last month, the city received $52 million from the Biden administration to build a completely new water system. Thursday, September 29, the city announced the funding was confirmed and the project was greenlit by the city […]
LEWISBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Greyhound moves buses to new Bluefield Area Transit station

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local bus line makes its move to a nicer, safer place for passengers.  The new Bluefield Area Transit Transfer station is now home to Greyhound. District Manager of Greyhound, Brett Gaj announced the big move at the station on Thursday morning. Gaj said he’s thankful for the support from Bluefield City […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Westside 2022 Homecoming Parade announced

CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Early details emerged Wednesday on Westside High School’s annual Homecoming Parade event. A Wednesday afternoon announcement confirmed that the parade will be held Thursday, October 27, and will begin at 4:00pm. The announcement follows attempts by the school to pin down a sufficient...
CLEAR FORK, WV
WVNS

Princeton Community Hospital opens new Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One hospital in Southern West Virginia now has a new laboratory to keep patients closer to home. Princeton Community Hospital unveiled its new Cardio Catheterization Laboratory on Friday, September 30, 2022, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A crowd of hospital staff, board members, city members from both Bluefield and Princeton, and WVU Medicine […]
PRINCETON, WV
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County DEM recommendations for Tropical Storm Ian

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move its way up the Atlantic coast, the most recent track of the storm shows that it made it’s way near Charleston, SC this morning. The storm is projected to continue moving in a northwesterly track over the following two days. This track will likely […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Beckley Fire Department cooking gearing up for Chili Night competition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Fire Department’s Station #1 is the testing grounds for award-winning chili, Captain Ernie Parsons said. Lt. Chris Lanna added firefighters are prepping for the 31st Annual Chili Night, set for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. A panel of celebrity judges, including 59News Reporter Aynae Simmons and Chief Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater, will choose […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy