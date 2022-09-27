Montcalm High School receives $25,000 check from State Farm

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– Montcalm High School is one of many recipients of a $25,000 check from State Farm.

School officials, political officials, and Mercer County Schools administration joined in on the occasion as they accepted the check from the State Farm representatives.

Teachers Amanda Reed and Sarah Kronden talked a little bit about what this money will go to.

“We want to purchase a greenhouse for our students so they can grow their own food. We’d like to start a STEM program with the greenhouse so students can get introduced to some hydroponics and basic food growing,” Reed said.

They plan to place the greenhouse right behind the school for accessibility purposes.

Brandon Disney, owner of State Farm in Bluefield said the process was similar to a grant application but included a public voting session.

Disney said Montcalm had the third most votes out of 100 schools.

“I think it’s something that’s going to help the whole community being a small community like this to be able to provide the children in this community access to this greenhouse to learn the skills that come from that. Plus, it’s going to provide fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, all that stuff to the area so I think it’s good,” Disney said.

Montcalm High School also hopes to purchase a Farm Bot which students can program to take care of the fruits, vegetables, and plants they decide to grow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.