Premier League

Jude Bellingham will be England's shining light at the World Cup in Qatar and for at least a DECADE… he offers more drive than Kalvin Phillips and should allow Gareth Southgate to be less conservative

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The forwards can't finish, the defenders are error-prone and there's a palpable feeling the Gareth Southgate era has peaked.

But with optimism in worryingly short supply less than two months out from a World Cup, Jude Bellingham looks set to be England's shining light in Qatar.

If this week's Nations League games against Italy and Germany were an audition to see whether he was ready to start at a major tournament, the 19-year-old passed it with flying colours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNfq7_0iCm7VOU00
Jude Bellingham was England's best player in Monday night's thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNdfx_0iCm7VOU00
The 19-year-old was man of the match at Wembley and looks set for a World Cup starting spot

The telltale sign came when Southgate gave Bellingham a big hug and a word of congratulation in the ear when the Borussia Dortmund man was subbed off to a standing ovation from nearly 79,000 inside Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45s7bp_0iCm7VOU00
Gareth Southgate looked delighted with Bellingham's contribution when he came off late in the contest

It was a moment that said: 'I was right to trust my instinct by playing you and there will be many more chances to come.'

There is a real feeling that Southgate's England tenure will draw to a close whatever happens at the World Cup so installing Bellingham alongside Declan Rice in midfield could well be the final evolution of his time in charge.

Regardless of when the baton is passed to the next manager, Bellingham looks set to be a mainstay in the England midfield for the next decade.

If the phenomenal trajectory of his career - which saw him break through at Birmingham aged 16 before becoming an integral figure at Dortmund - continues, he will be a driving force for his country for some time and a figure to build the team around.

There were numerous examples against Germany of why Bellingham is so highly regarded.

In the lead-up to Luke Shaw's goal that triggered England's comeback at 2-0 down, Bellingham was boxed in by three German players and the simple option would have been to pass sideways or even backwards.

But he glided past his opponents through the middle of the park, laying the ball off to Reece James on the right and then continuing his run into the Germany box.

Indeed, Bellingham almost made contact with Bukayo Saka's cross to round off the move he'd started before the ball reached Shaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXfP1_0iCm7VOU00
Bellingham was fouled by Nico Schlotterbeck to win England a penalty with seven to play
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjo4P_0iCm7VOU00
Harry Kane lashed home the spot-kick to put England 3-2 ahead - with the game ending 3-3

Later, he won the penalty from which Harry Kane lashed England in front at 3-2, taking a nasty contact on the ankle from Nico Schlotterbeck.

But the fact Bellingham was in that position, threatening the German box, speaks to the ambition in his game.

His night against Germany included a passing accuracy of 91 per cent, three won tackles, three interceptions and 10 recoveries of possession. He was England's man of the match and rightly so.

While Bellingham's quality has been blatantly obvious from his Dortmund performances over the last two-and-a-bit seasons, fate has also played a part in his elevation to an England starting place.

Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the latest England squad with the intention of undergoing shoulder surgery and faces a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTJ9Q_0iCm7VOU00
The teenager has been an integral part of Borussia Dortmund's side for over two seasons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBxVL_0iCm7VOU00
Bellingham has been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man City as interest grows

Another complication for Phillips is that his game time has been severely limited since leaving Leeds United, where he was practically the first name on the teamsheet, for Manchester City over the summer.

He has played just one minute of Premier League football all season and, even if he does prove his fitness, there is absolutely no guarantee Pep Guardiola will play him often enough to prove his worth to Southgate.

Phillips and Rice formed a brilliant partnership at Euro 2020, shielding the back three superbly and allowing the wing-backs to advance upfield, but there was a growing feeling that it made England too defensive, too conservative.

Phillips is clearly an outstanding player but Bellingham should offer more drive and dynamism. It's the obvious next stage of England's evolution.

It should play to their advantage at the World Cup, where group games against Iran, Wales and the United States are likely to see them confronted by massed defences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erv9c_0iCm7VOU00
Bellingham stretches out to get the ball ahead of Germany's Ilkay Gundogan on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsQXh_0iCm7VOU00
The England man fires off a shot during a performance in which he willingly pushed forward

During the Nations League campaign, breaking opponents down has proved problematic so that shift in the midfield balance could make all the difference.

Judging by the evidence of Monday night, Rice is also the ideal foil for Bellingham when the youngster wants to scamper forward.

In the meantime, the effusive praise continues to roll in for the teenager and from some unexpected quarters.

Even the notoriously hard to please Roy Keane appears to be a fan, saying last season: 'We love everything about him. What he is doing on the pitch, the way he speaks off it.

'He is playing week-in, week-out for a top club. Oh the potential for this kid... it is scary.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIz1w_0iCm7VOU00
Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice have formed a highly effective midfield partnership
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V03LH_0iCm7VOU00
Phillips hasn't seen much game time at Manchester City so far and is now out injured

More recently it was the Real Madrid defender David Alaba, who said: 'As for Bellingham as a player, I can say that he is one of the greatest midfield talents in the world.

'And that at a young age! At just 19, he leads the team, doesn't hide and already decides games with his style of play.'

Sportsmail's own Chris Sutton said England 'have to build a team around him', a sentiment shared on Twitter by former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, who added 'He's got that 'I'm gonna do what I want' type attitude that this team needs.'

If the reports are to be believed, Real Madrid are prepared to rival Liverpool and Manchester City for a player who could go for over £80million in the summer.

Everyone seems to be convinced this special kid is the real deal. Increasingly, Southgate is too. This year's World Cup is only the beginning for Bellingham.

