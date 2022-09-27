As Brazil elects a new president, congress and state officials today, the stakes for the country, the region and indeed the planet could not be higher. Brazil’s democratic journey resumed in the 1980s, and the country has traveled admirably far ever since. Despite the imposing and sometimes debilitating legacy of the military dictatorship, the country has built a robust and resilient democratic system, with strong and innovative institutions and a vibrant party system. It introduced and reinforced checks and balances and nurtured a fiercely independent judiciary and electoral court system. It has lifted millions out of poverty within the span of just two decades. And it has built a tried and tested voting system that is of the highest standards. In the process, Brazil has shown that democracy can promote profound, peaceful social and economic change.

ELECTIONS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO