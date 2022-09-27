ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I fulfilled a dream’ – Inter Miami star gets TATTOO of Lionel Messi’s autograph hours after meeting Argentina legend

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A STARSTRUCK Inter Miami footballer got a tattoo of Lionel Messi's autograph just hours after meeting his idol on the "best day ever".

Argentine goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri had the dream encounter with Messi this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwKiT_0iCm6ype00
Francisco Ranieri met his idol Lionel Messi this week and asked him to sign his arm Credit: SPORTCENTER
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEREF_0iCm6ype00
The superstar duly obliged and Ranieri got the autograph tattooed permanently Credit: Instagram @franranieri04

The national team set up camp in Miami where they played Honduras at the weekend - with record appearance-maker Messi scoring twice including a superb chip.

And this week Lionel Scaloni's squad met up with the Inter Miami players - including stunned Ranieri - as they used their Florida training ground.

The shot-stopper, who also got a photo with Argentina's No1 Emi Martinez, handed over a marker pen for Messi and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner inked his signature on Ranieri's left forearm.

The Argentine pair posed for a photo - with Ranieri displaying the autograph and Messi revealing his famous sleeve of artwork.

And not wanting to ever lose the priceless marking, Ranieri decided to head straight to the tattoo parlour to get it as a permanent reminder.

The goalkeeper - part of the youth set-up at Inter Miami - shared the highlights from an unforgettable experience on Instagram.

Ranieri wrote: "The best day ever. I fulfilled a dream yesterday.

"Shared the pitch with the players I admire, with my national team.

"Met my idol, the best player ever, an incredible person on and off the pitch, my role model!

"The excitement to see you and see that you agreed to sign my arm is indescribable.

"Leo you fulfilled a dream and every day I look at my arm I will remember the excitement I felt when I met you.

"I can't put into words how great you are!

"So much sacrifice and so many things left aside, to live dreams like the one I got to live yesterday."

But while Messi put his autograph on Ranieri's arm, he is yet to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and, as revealed by SunSport, he is yet to receive an extension offer nor any proposals from elsewhere.

The superstar forward will decide his transfer future after the World Cup as he aims to lead Argentina to glory in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vbLj_0iCm6ype00
Messi used a pen to sign the arm - but is yet to sign his new contract at PSG Credit: Instagram @franranieri04
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDl0Z_0iCm6ype00
Ranieri's Inter Miami team-mates watched on in awe Credit: INSTAGRAM

