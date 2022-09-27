Union County man charged in Wildwood golf car crash during H2Oi rally weekend

A Union County man is charged in a crash with a golf cart that happened during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend.

The crash seriously injured a Williamstown man, who was in the cart with his fiancee and four children.

Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with aggravated assault and assault by auto in the crash that happened around 9:25 Saturday night, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto.

Wnek did a “burn out” in his 2020 BMW in the area of Rio Grande and Park Boulevard, collided with another vehicle and then struck the golf cart, according to the report.

Video of the crash has been shared all over social media as talk of the issue with the H20i rally was shared.

Erhan Bayram, 31, is currently listed in critical but stable condition. His fiancee, Jessica Klepacz, and four juveniles were treated for minor injuries.

“In the blink of an eye, anything can happen,” Klepacz wrote in a Facebook post where she shared photos taken of the family about an hour before the crash. “I will never take another moment for granted.”

Wildwood police and members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Crash Unit are conducting an ongoing investigation.

Wnek was arrested Monday in Linden, and is now in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Sutherland is asking anyone with information about the crash to call his office at 609-465-1135. The information may also be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips from any computer, tablet or smart phone.

Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.