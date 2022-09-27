ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Says Wednesday's Market Rally Was ‘Based on a Dream'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wednesday's rally will likely reverse course as soon as a Federal Reserve official reminds Wall Street of its hawkish stance against inflation. "The moment some Fed-head explains the obvious, today's gains will indeed disappear because they're incompatible with the Fed's attempts to control inflation," he said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others

Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
European Markets Climb, Looking for Relief Rally After Global Sell-Off

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets nudged higher on Friday, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 1.9% to lead...
10-Year Yield Rises Above 3.8% After Topping 4% Briefly This Week

Treasury yields rose on Friday, after volatile trading this week, as markets closed out an awful week, month and quarter. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.814%. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a near 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
