Jim Cramer Says This ‘Trifecta' Needs to See Dampening Inflation for the Fed to Stop Raising Rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.
Jim Cramer Says Wednesday's Market Rally Was ‘Based on a Dream'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wednesday's rally will likely reverse course as soon as a Federal Reserve official reminds Wall Street of its hawkish stance against inflation. "The moment some Fed-head explains the obvious, today's gains will indeed disappear because they're incompatible with the Fed's attempts to control inflation," he said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
Despite Success This Year, Underperformance Rates Are ‘Abysmal' for Large-Cap Active Managers for the Long Run
The S&P 500 may be trading around 2022 lows, but a new report finds active managers are having their best year since 2009. The numbers suggest they still have a long way to go, though. S&P Global recently published its Mid-Year 2022 SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, which measures how well U.S....
European Markets Climb, Looking for Relief Rally After Global Sell-Off
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets nudged higher on Friday, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 1.9% to lead...
10-Year Yield Rises Above 3.8% After Topping 4% Briefly This Week
Treasury yields rose on Friday, after volatile trading this week, as markets closed out an awful week, month and quarter. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.814%. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a near 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
