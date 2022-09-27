PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Families, students, school staff and police are all in shock after five football players were ambushed following a scrimmage outside of Roxborough High School.Three of the victims were rushed to Einstein Medical center, including the 14-year-old boy who died.CBS Philadelphia saw family members of the 14-year-old boy who died show up at Einstein Medical Center visibly upset and understandable did not want to go on camera.Three shooting victims were taken here to Einstein.The 14-year-old boy was transported by police but died 20 minutes after the shooting.CBS Philadelphia spoke to the older brother of another 14-year-old boy who was...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO