Germantown, TN

localmemphis.com

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris visits Memphis Crisis Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris made a visit to the Memphis Crisis Center, the local redirection for Memphians who contact the national suicide and crisis line, 988. Mike Labonte, the executive director of the Memphis Crisis Center, said they’re currently receiving 25% more calls than they...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Woman hit on Highland Strip speaks on 4 pedestrian deaths in 48 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pedestrian deaths are becoming all too common, according to the city of Memphis numbers. Memphis police confirm a driver was hit by two men who are brothers, early Friday. One died. “I don’t walk really walk on sidewalks or cross streets anymore,” shared Marlen Murillo....
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Shelby Co. DA's Office, MPD announce Cold Case Unit

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney's Office and the Memphis Police Department announced plans Thursday for a collaborative Cold Case Unit. According to a release, it will help law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved homicide and violent sexual assault cases. According to Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Las Americas providing youth with education and Hispanic outlet in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greg Diaz created Las Americas because when he came to America, he didn’t know anyone or the language very well. “My mother brought me to America when I was 12 years old and I got here on a Friday so on Wednesday she put me in the school system, I didn’t know the language, I didn’t know anyone and it was very tough,” Diaz said. “So, even at a young age I promised God that if I was ever given an opportunity to do for other kids what no one was doing for me, I would.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Is the system failing juveniles as crime rises around Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple crimes just months a part in the city of Memphis and what’s in common? The same or similar crimes happening again but this time ending in murders. The city has seen reports of increasing juvenile crime and now, the city is considering a curfew.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Briarcrest baseball's Matthew Dallas helps Team USA bring home gold in U-18 World Cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just being picked for Team USA as one of the Top 20 high school baseball players in the country was an honor for Briarcrest senior Matthew Dallas.. "It's the biggest you can get at this age," Saints head baseball coach Craig Hopkins said of his star left-handed pitcher. "Any time you can wear that USA and flag on your chest. It doesn't get any bigger than that."
MEMPHIS, TN

