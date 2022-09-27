MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greg Diaz created Las Americas because when he came to America, he didn’t know anyone or the language very well. “My mother brought me to America when I was 12 years old and I got here on a Friday so on Wednesday she put me in the school system, I didn’t know the language, I didn’t know anyone and it was very tough,” Diaz said. “So, even at a young age I promised God that if I was ever given an opportunity to do for other kids what no one was doing for me, I would.”

