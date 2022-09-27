Read full article on original website
LGBTQ+ community, allies speak out after armed protestors crash Memphis drag show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out after a group of armed protestors crashed a drag show at the Memphis Museum of History. During a march in Overton Square, dozens demanded change and accountability. “We will not be scared and intimidated in expressing ourselves," said...
'I just want to see some water on a long vacation': Shelby Co. man wins $200,000 lottery prize
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is $200,000 richer thanks to an instant lottery ticket he bought in Cordova. According to the Tennessee Lottery, JaQuon S. went to Nashville with several members of his family to redeem his prize from a Win Win Win instant ticket. (Winners of prizes over $199,999 must claim their prize in Nashville.)
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris visits Memphis Crisis Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris made a visit to the Memphis Crisis Center, the local redirection for Memphians who contact the national suicide and crisis line, 988. Mike Labonte, the executive director of the Memphis Crisis Center, said they’re currently receiving 25% more calls than they...
Woman hit on Highland Strip speaks on 4 pedestrian deaths in 48 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pedestrian deaths are becoming all too common, according to the city of Memphis numbers. Memphis police confirm a driver was hit by two men who are brothers, early Friday. One died. “I don’t walk really walk on sidewalks or cross streets anymore,” shared Marlen Murillo....
MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers
The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed.
UofM professor recounts moments he quickly acted to get students to safety during city-wide shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis faculty and students to simply put it, have been dealing with trauma. After Eliza Fletcher was abducted near the campus, a shooter was reported on campus just days later. A professor shared how he acted on instinct quickly to get his students out...
Shelby Co. DA's Office, MPD announce Cold Case Unit
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney's Office and the Memphis Police Department announced plans Thursday for a collaborative Cold Case Unit. According to a release, it will help law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved homicide and violent sexual assault cases. According to Memphis...
Las Americas providing youth with education and Hispanic outlet in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greg Diaz created Las Americas because when he came to America, he didn’t know anyone or the language very well. “My mother brought me to America when I was 12 years old and I got here on a Friday so on Wednesday she put me in the school system, I didn’t know the language, I didn’t know anyone and it was very tough,” Diaz said. “So, even at a young age I promised God that if I was ever given an opportunity to do for other kids what no one was doing for me, I would.”
Millington man pleads guilty to felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON — A Millington man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, Ronald Sandlin, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.
Is the system failing juveniles as crime rises around Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple crimes just months a part in the city of Memphis and what’s in common? The same or similar crimes happening again but this time ending in murders. The city has seen reports of increasing juvenile crime and now, the city is considering a curfew.
Briarcrest baseball's Matthew Dallas helps Team USA bring home gold in U-18 World Cup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just being picked for Team USA as one of the Top 20 high school baseball players in the country was an honor for Briarcrest senior Matthew Dallas.. "It's the biggest you can get at this age," Saints head baseball coach Craig Hopkins said of his star left-handed pitcher. "Any time you can wear that USA and flag on your chest. It doesn't get any bigger than that."
