Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam

Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Bring Awareness To Drug Problems With “Red Ribbon Campaign”

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is bringing awareness to drug problems in the City by putting red magnets on their squad cars. The department says they are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration in the “Red Ribbon Campaign” during the month of October. The DEA is providing the magnets.
DULUTH, MN
Local
Florida Society
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Parkland, FL
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, MN
Parkland, FL
Society
Duluth, MN
Society
FOX 21 Online

Eveleth Drug Dealer Convicted Of Murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — An Eveleth man was convicted of murder on Monday after selling fentanyl to a woman who died from an overdose on it. 39 year-old Torisa Wallace will spend 11 years in prison for Third-Degree Murder. Prosecutors say he sold fentanyl to a 33 year-old...
EVELETH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022

The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
David Hogg
Kat Kountry 105

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park

The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

24-Year Duluth Police Officer Tackles New Role as Chief

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to appoint Mike Ceynowa as the new Police Chief of Duluth. Ceynowa has 24 years of Duluth police work under his belt. Now, he’s tackling year 25 as a very visible leader. While it might be his first...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
#Protest#The Duluth News Tribune#The Rally For Peace
fox9.com

It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October

Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Groceries: Getting too expensive to eat

More grocery shoppers are experiencing everyday price gauging via inflation as they step down the food aisles. A recent poll through Deloitte found more than a third of shoppers and nearly half of rural consumers are regularly “trading off” from name brands to less expensive alternatives. Prices are definitely going up and we asked some people on the streets of Duluth how they are making out with the expensive prices.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love.

