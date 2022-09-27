Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Bring Awareness To Drug Problems With “Red Ribbon Campaign”
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is bringing awareness to drug problems in the City by putting red magnets on their squad cars. The department says they are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration in the “Red Ribbon Campaign” during the month of October. The DEA is providing the magnets.
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
FOX 21 Online
Eveleth Drug Dealer Convicted Of Murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — An Eveleth man was convicted of murder on Monday after selling fentanyl to a woman who died from an overdose on it. 39 year-old Torisa Wallace will spend 11 years in prison for Third-Degree Murder. Prosecutors say he sold fentanyl to a 33 year-old...
OPINION: Addition Of Drag Storytime At ‘Boo At The Zoo’ A Shining Example Of Duluth Inclusivity
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in an opinion piece on our website are specifically those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the station. Boo At The Zoo is happening in just a few short weeks and will run on 3 separate weekends...
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park
The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
FOX 21 Online
24-Year Duluth Police Officer Tackles New Role as Chief
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to appoint Mike Ceynowa as the new Police Chief of Duluth. Ceynowa has 24 years of Duluth police work under his belt. Now, he’s tackling year 25 as a very visible leader. While it might be his first...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted in connection to a carjacking in Clintonville has been taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that Seth Genereau, 23, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. “Seth Genereau is in our custody. He...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
drydenwire.com
DNR To Lift Deer Baiting & Feeding Bans In Washburn, Barron, Polk Counties In October; Burnett County Ban To Remain
BURNETT COUNTY — As Burnett County hunters prepare for an active fall hunting season, your conservation wardens remind all the baiting and feeding ban for the county remains in effect for another year. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will allow the baiting and feeding bans to...
FOX 21 Online
The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
Salvation Army Thrift Store In Superior In Danger Of Closing, Needs Shoppers
It truly is a cycle and one that so many in the community depends upon. The Salvation Army Thrift Store location on Belknap Street in Superior is facing the realities that many other businesses are: Increasing costs, staff shortages, reduced hours, and finding ways to expand its customer base. The...
Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October
Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
WDIO-TV
A local store is seeking support from the community to keep going strong
Thrift shopping…it’s the thrill of the hunt… And some of the things that you find can surprise you. You’ll never know what you are eyes will see…from clothes, electronics, kitchen, household items, and more. The Salvation Army store in Superior is looking for help from...
Old Farmer’s Almanac: First Snow Of The Season Coming In October
In true Northland fashion, here's a headline about the weather that may not surprise you but it will definitely make you sad. It looks like winter is well on its way and will be here very soon, if you believe the old Farmer's Almanac. We were spoiled with a nice,...
WDIO-TV
Groceries: Getting too expensive to eat
More grocery shoppers are experiencing everyday price gauging via inflation as they step down the food aisles. A recent poll through Deloitte found more than a third of shoppers and nearly half of rural consumers are regularly “trading off” from name brands to less expensive alternatives. Prices are definitely going up and we asked some people on the streets of Duluth how they are making out with the expensive prices.
