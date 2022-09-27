Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
'Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier dies at 33
Robert Cormier, an actor known for playing Finn Cotter on the drama “Heartland,” died Sept. 23 at the age of 33. “Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother,” his obituary reads. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father.
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
Judy Garland Was ‘So Devastated’ When Lana Turner and Artie Shaw Eloped: ‘She Screamed’
In the late 1930s, jazz clarinetist Artie Shaw became one of America’s most popular big band leaders — and a much desired man. “People ask what these women saw in me,” the musician said. “It’s the music; it’s standing up there under the lights. A lot of women just flip.”
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
A Jazzman’s Blues review – soulful Netflix drama is Tyler Perry’s magnum opus
Tyler Perry did not become a billionaire media mogul by making fine art. He did it by mass-producing plays, films and TV series about scorned Black women and their dysfunctional families who ultimately find succor in Christian lessons in forgiveness, dignity and self-worth. And as mesmerizing as it’s been to watch this New Orleans-born, former temp worker who never finished high school write, produce, direct and act in much of this work – not least as the tart-tongued, pistol wielding granny Madea – the work ethic didn’t exactly endear him to highbrow consumers who expected more of a 53-year-old Black man who rightly crows about opening one of the industry’s largest studio lots on a former Confederate army base that’s played host to everything from Marvel epics to Bad Boys for Life to Coming to America 2.
thesource.com
Tyler Perry Defends Madea Character: ‘I Love the Movies That I’ve Done’
Over the years, Spike Lee has been critical of Tyler Perry’s film and television work, specifically his Madea character. While sitting with Chris Wallace, Perry is asked about Lee’s 2009 comments stating that the Madea character is “coonery buffoonery.”. “There’s a certain part of our society, especially...
Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ To Return To Theaters For 30th Anniversary
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s romantic drama, The Bodyguard. To celebrate, Warner Bros. is rereleasing the film in theaters on Sunday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 9. “The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”More from VIBE.comMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In 'I Wanna...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Review: A Magical Reunion Whose Story Runs Amok
Considering the ways in which it has been dominating the Halloween season in recent years, it's hard to imagine that the original Hocus Pocus initially earned an underwhelming reaction from audiences. However, hitting theaters in the summer didn't do the spooky effort any favors, nor did debuting in the weeks following Jurassic Park's cinematic domination worldwide. Luckily, the film's frequent broadcasts on the Disney Channel and growing home video markets allowed the film to find its audience over the years, and now that this audience has started having kids of their own, each year sees the film's popularity only grow more passionate, to the point that we even get a sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 feels like catching up with old friends in all the best ways, reminding you of the emotional connection you have to the on-screen personalities and the many hours spent with them, but once that charm wears off, you forget why you reunited with them in the first place.
The Really Sweet Reason Why Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’s Directors Wanted To Adapt The Children’s Book Into A Movie
Will Speck and Josh Gordon spoke to CinemaBlend about their inspirations for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.
nypressnews.com
Madea Goes to College: Tyler Perry Class Begins at Emory
As the fall term picks up speed, college students around the country are digging into the works of Shakespeare, One Hundred Years of Solitude, and Between the World and Me. But for 14 freshmen at Emory University’s Oxford College, the syllabus may include House of Payne and Madea’s Family Reunion.
