Virginia Beach, VA

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads, NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. The number of outages fluctuated throughout the day, but remained consistently 4-6,000 range. At 8:15 a.m., nearly 6,000...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Crozet, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Chesapeake, VA
Government
Portsmouth, VA
Business
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Chesapeake, VA
Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Stuarts Draft, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Waynesboro, VA
Virginia Business

Rudee Loop getting a fresh makeover

One of the East Coast’s most prime pieces of undeveloped real estate, Virginia Beach’s Rudee Loop, could soon find new life. In August, the city released four proposals that could turn the 11-acre site from what Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson described as a concrete-strewn “mess” into a multiuse destination for surfers, anglers and other tourists. Sitting at the southernmost portion of the city’s Oceanfront area, the land would become home to green space and a parking garage in each of the proposals, while still catering to fishing and surfing enthusiasts.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
royalexaminer.com

Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership

Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
13News Now

Here's how many people are without power in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — As of 11:45 p.m. Friday, there were more than 48,000 power outages in the Hampton Roads area, according to the Dominion Energy outage tracker. The highest numbers were reported from Norfolk, where 16,469 Dominion customers had reported power outages, and Virginia Beach, where there were 12,832.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk seeks community input on flood prevention plan

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk Public Works Department is asking the community for their input regarding their new resilience plan. According to a news release, the city has developed a resilience plan to meet the requirements of the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Community Flood Preparedness Fund grant program.
SUFFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
NORFOLK, VA

