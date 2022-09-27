Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads, NC
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. The number of outages fluctuated throughout the day, but remained consistently 4-6,000 range. At 8:15 a.m., nearly 6,000...
Why the rain from Hurricane Ian is exactly what Hampton Roads needs
NORFOLK, Va. — It's going to be a wet, windy weekend with remnants of Hurricane Ian moving into the area, but it's not all bad. Here are some key points on why Hampton Roads needs all this rain. As of midnight Friday morning at Norfolk International Airport, the region...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair Oct. 12
According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on...
Rudee Loop getting a fresh makeover
One of the East Coast’s most prime pieces of undeveloped real estate, Virginia Beach’s Rudee Loop, could soon find new life. In August, the city released four proposals that could turn the 11-acre site from what Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson described as a concrete-strewn “mess” into a multiuse destination for surfers, anglers and other tourists. Sitting at the southernmost portion of the city’s Oceanfront area, the land would become home to green space and a parking garage in each of the proposals, while still catering to fishing and surfing enthusiasts.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
Virginia Beach church, beach club damaged from Hurricane Ian aftermath
The effects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Virginia Beach. An emergency call went out, in mid-afternoon, at the Cavalier Beach Club off Atlantic Avenue.
13News Now Vault: How flooding has changed in Norfolk since the 1980s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk continues to be on the front lines of sea-level rise. It may not be a new problem, but it is escalating quickly. It doesn’t take a Hurricane like Ian to see flood conditions in parts of the city – even a regular rainstorm, timed just right with the tide -- can put us underwater.
Here's how many people are without power in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON, Va. — As of 11:45 p.m. Friday, there were more than 48,000 power outages in the Hampton Roads area, according to the Dominion Energy outage tracker. The highest numbers were reported from Norfolk, where 16,469 Dominion customers had reported power outages, and Virginia Beach, where there were 12,832.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
Virginia Beach emergency managers prepare for severe weather from Hurricane Ian
Emergency managers in Virginia Beach have been watching Hurricane Ian closely. Forecasts indicate that coastal Virginia will see some of that severe weather.
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Suffolk seeks community input on flood prevention plan
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk Public Works Department is asking the community for their input regarding their new resilience plan. According to a news release, the city has developed a resilience plan to meet the requirements of the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Community Flood Preparedness Fund grant program.
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
