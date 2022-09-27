ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

southmag.com

Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA

October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: Is this the best kept lunch secret in town?

In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
drifttravel.com

Oktoberfest is Back at Plant Riverside District

Plant Riverside District is pleased to announce the return of Oktoberfest in Savannah!. Savannah’s Entertainment District will host its second annual six-week-long Oktoberfest celebration from Saturday, September 24 through Saturday, October 29. Every Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Pavilion Tent along the riverfront at Plant Riverside District will showcase a blend of old and new German traditions.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill marina workers prepare for Ian

RICHMOND HILL Ga. (WTOC) - Marina workers in Richmond Hill are working to take boats out of the water before any impacts from Ian. Staff at Ft. McAllister Marina say they’ve been working ahead of the storm to take boats out of the water as Richmond Hill fire officials are warning people in this area to be prepared.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Hurricane Prep for Staying in Savannah

According to weather reports from WTOC, Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Savannah towards the end of the week. The last time Savannah received any fallout from a hurricane was in 2017 with Hurricane Irma. Understandably, a lot of us were not in Savannah for that hurricane, so we might...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Ghost Pirates could bring some life back to city’s shuttered MLK arena

Elvis left the building in 1977. Everyone else followed suit about 45 years later. After almost five decades of concerts, sporting events and dance performances, the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena’s days as downtown Savannah’s premier entertainment venue came to an unceremonious end in mid-January with a two-day college hockey tournament. The new EnMarket Arena, west of downtown, is where all the big acts go now.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

New road project to ease congestion in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Traveling along highways 21 and 30 in Port Wentworth is about to get much easier. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation were on hand at a forum sponsored by the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce to discuss ongoing improvements at that intersection. The $2.2...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

State of local emergency declared in Savannah as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has declared a state of local emergency in Savannah effective Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. A state of local emergency provides the city manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.
SAVANNAH, GA

