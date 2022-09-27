Read full article on original website
southmag.com
Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA
October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
wtoc.com
Savannah airport remaining open; travelers encouraged to contact airline for flight updates
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to FlightAware, 3,500 flights over the next two days have been cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. The bulk of the cancellations come from airports in Florida, but it is possible we could see cancellations in Savannah - and some people have had to make adjustments to their travel because of that.
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: Is this the best kept lunch secret in town?
In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
These City of Savannah services will be closed or suspended due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, all non-emergency essential City of Savannah government offices will be closed, and multiple city services will be suspended starting Thursday. As safety allows, sanitation collection services will run as normal on Thursday but will be suspended completely on Friday. All...
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
Groundbreaking held for St. Jude Dream Home in West Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is returning to Savannah in 2023. St. Jude and this year’s builder, Landmark24 Homes, broke ground on the project today. The home is being built in the Brookline neighborhood in West Chatham County. It is the first home in phase two of that neighborhood. The […]
drifttravel.com
Oktoberfest is Back at Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside District is pleased to announce the return of Oktoberfest in Savannah!. Savannah’s Entertainment District will host its second annual six-week-long Oktoberfest celebration from Saturday, September 24 through Saturday, October 29. Every Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Pavilion Tent along the riverfront at Plant Riverside District will showcase a blend of old and new German traditions.
Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill marina workers prepare for Ian
RICHMOND HILL Ga. (WTOC) - Marina workers in Richmond Hill are working to take boats out of the water before any impacts from Ian. Staff at Ft. McAllister Marina say they’ve been working ahead of the storm to take boats out of the water as Richmond Hill fire officials are warning people in this area to be prepared.
wtoc.com
Fla. evacuees stopping at Richmond Hill gas station ahead of Ian’s landfall
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Evacuations from parts of Florida are underway. Many families from Florida are looking to avoid any potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. And they’re using gas stations like the one just off I-95 in Richmond Hill to fill up their tanks before continuing on. “I...
thegeorgeanne.com
Hurricane Prep for Staying in Savannah
According to weather reports from WTOC, Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Savannah towards the end of the week. The last time Savannah received any fallout from a hurricane was in 2017 with Hurricane Irma. Understandably, a lot of us were not in Savannah for that hurricane, so we might...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Ghost Pirates could bring some life back to city’s shuttered MLK arena
Elvis left the building in 1977. Everyone else followed suit about 45 years later. After almost five decades of concerts, sporting events and dance performances, the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena’s days as downtown Savannah’s premier entertainment venue came to an unceremonious end in mid-January with a two-day college hockey tournament. The new EnMarket Arena, west of downtown, is where all the big acts go now.
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
WJCL
New road project to ease congestion in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Traveling along highways 21 and 30 in Port Wentworth is about to get much easier. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation were on hand at a forum sponsored by the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce to discuss ongoing improvements at that intersection. The $2.2...
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
WJCL
17 shelter dogs in the path of Ian are now safe in the Lowcountry looking for forever homes
OKATIE, S.C. — Several shelter dogs in the path of Ian are now safe in the Lowcountry searching for their forever homes. Seventeen dogs from Dixie County, Florida, were transported to the Hilton Head Humane Association's Okatie campus Tuesday afternoon. Staff members were eager to greet the sweet faces...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to do in Georgia
The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
Rincon City Council votes to deny petition to rezone 2 acres from commercial to residential
RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — Less than a mile off of Route 21 on Magnolia Drive in Rincon, city council is discussing the potential rezoning of a currently commercial property to residential. Adding several townhomes for rent or purchase into the community, that many people say isn’t needed. “We have a small community, it’s quiet. We […]
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. The Coastal Health District...
State of local emergency declared in Savannah as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has declared a state of local emergency in Savannah effective Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. A state of local emergency provides the city manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.
