The Attorney General imposed strong conditions on the sale that will allow current residents to continue receiving care while requiring appointment of monitor to ensure safety. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of California Nevada Methodist Homes (CNMH), a nonprofit that owns and operates two continuing care retirement communities in California. The conditional approval would allow the retirement communities in Oakland, Alameda County, and Pacific Grove, Monterey County, to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit must secure the approval of the state Attorney General. The conditions Attorney General Bonta approved today ensure access to quality healthcare and will allow current residents to continue receiving care at the facilities while protecting their outstanding entrance fee obligations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO