Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
Officials Share Messages of Resilience, Rebuilding on the 5th Anniversary of the 2017 Wildfires
The City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma are inviting the community to attend a ceremony recognizing rebuilding efforts and honoring our resilient community on the 5th anniversary of the devastating 2017 wildfires. The event will be held in Coffey Neighborhood Park (1524 Amanda Place in Santa Rosa) on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.
ca.gov
Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves Sale of California Nevada Methodist Homes to Pacifica Companies LLC
The Attorney General imposed strong conditions on the sale that will allow current residents to continue receiving care while requiring appointment of monitor to ensure safety. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of California Nevada Methodist Homes (CNMH), a nonprofit that owns and operates two continuing care retirement communities in California. The conditional approval would allow the retirement communities in Oakland, Alameda County, and Pacific Grove, Monterey County, to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit must secure the approval of the state Attorney General. The conditions Attorney General Bonta approved today ensure access to quality healthcare and will allow current residents to continue receiving care at the facilities while protecting their outstanding entrance fee obligations.
ca.gov
Refurbishment Work Underway for Suisun Marsh Salinity Control Gates
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) refurbished the first of three 95,000-pound radial gates that help reduce saltwater intrusion into the Suisun Marsh in Solano County. The work took place at the Suisun Marsh Salinity Control Gate Facility, which has operated since the late 1980s. The project is part of a multi-year effort to remove, refurbish, and reinstall the massive gates at this facility.
Comments / 0