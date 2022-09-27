ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Woody Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Art#Marshall University#Cadets#Labor#Wheeling
WOWK 13 News

Vigil Wednesday for West Virginia 12-year-old who died in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Members of the Guyandotte community are planning a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for a 12-year-old boy who died last Saturday. Christian Weaver had been swimming with friends where the Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers meet. His body was pulled from the water after several hours of searching. Melanie Wray is organizing the vigil. She […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WVNS

West Virginia turkey population remains unchanged

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture reported today, September 27, 2022, the numbers in reference to our West Virginia turkey population. The statistic report stated turkeys raised in West Virginia is forecasted to be 3.6 million birds, unchanged from the forecast given in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An aerospace engineer from West Virginia flew into Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning, and he says the flight was the worst of his career. Nick Underwood, a WVU graduate, works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He took a video aboard a NOAA flight as he flew into the hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia schools ranked; what is the best?

Niche has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Storm hunter from West Virginia flies into Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – As part of the efforts to collect scientific data on hurricanes, and accurately forecast the path and strength of the storms, hurricane hunters from NOAA fly directly into storms. One of those hunters, Nick Underwood, who just happens to be from West Virginia, flew into the strongest part of Hurricane Ian on […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy