West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate
West Virginia is doling out $12,000 and free outdoor adventures to remote workers willing to move there for two years. Meet some of the folks who’ve gone for it. The post Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
Gov. Justice debuts newest West Virginia scenic road trip
West Virginia's newest scenic driving route has been announced, a 200-mile route through eastern and central West Virginia that passes through north central West Virginia.
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
West Virginia COVID alert map shifting toward green; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s coronavirus alert map continues to move toward green – the color that indicates the least amount of virus spread – as active virus cases decline or hold steady. The latest map released by the state Department of Health and Human...
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
Governor Justice monitors hurricane’s path; pledges West Virginia aid to hard-hit areas
Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia is warily watching the progress of Hurricane Ian and preparing to respond if the remnants hit the state. “That hurricane down there is tough stuff. Tough, tough stuff,” Justice said during a briefing today, asking West Virginians to support those already in the hurricane’s path.
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
One of West Virginia’s biggest exports at risk, here’s why
West Virginia produces 2.2 million chickens every week, making it the state's largest agricultural export, yet a recent survey shows that a significant portion of W.Va. poultry growers are approaching retirement with no one picked out to inherit the farm after their departure.
Unique spooky events coming to the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
After finishing up Hearsemania, the Lunatic Asylum in Weston still has plenty of spooky events planned.
Vigil Wednesday for West Virginia 12-year-old who died in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Members of the Guyandotte community are planning a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for a 12-year-old boy who died last Saturday. Christian Weaver had been swimming with friends where the Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers meet. His body was pulled from the water after several hours of searching. Melanie Wray is organizing the vigil. She […]
Emergency road closure on West Virginia 98
The Sun Valley Road end of West Virginia 98 is closed to all traffic due to an oversized load blocking the road, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Thursday.
Will West Virginia be impacted by Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the Gulf side of Florida as a major hurricane (Category 3 or 4) sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening.
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
West Virginia turkey population remains unchanged
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture reported today, September 27, 2022, the numbers in reference to our West Virginia turkey population. The statistic report stated turkeys raised in West Virginia is forecasted to be 3.6 million birds, unchanged from the forecast given in […]
WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An aerospace engineer from West Virginia flew into Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning, and he says the flight was the worst of his career. Nick Underwood, a WVU graduate, works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He took a video aboard a NOAA flight as he flew into the hurricane.
West Virginia schools ranked; what is the best?
Niche has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings...
Storm hunter from West Virginia flies into Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – As part of the efforts to collect scientific data on hurricanes, and accurately forecast the path and strength of the storms, hurricane hunters from NOAA fly directly into storms. One of those hunters, Nick Underwood, who just happens to be from West Virginia, flew into the strongest part of Hurricane Ian on […]
