ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

What Fresno County is proud of this year

YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VH2LS_0iCm48O300

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno County State of the County luncheon on Tuesday revealed the county’s performance over the last year while also sharing plans for the future during the current transition period.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Brian Pacheco shared information on the recent accomplishments of the board.

Chairman Pacheco stated that the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year of Fresno County is the highest budget in its history at $4.4 billion.

During his speech, Pacheco also highlighted the county’s maintenance of country roads. Fresno County maintains 3,479 miles of country roads – which is the most of any county in the state.

“I’m excited with the leadership of the county and their vision for its future,” said Alcidia Gomes Senior Director of Development at Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agriculture.

While celebrating the accomplishments of the board, Pacheco also says the new “recession looming ” means that there is more work to be done.

Meanwhile, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims is preparing to retire after 42 years in law enforcement.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes, a lot of ups and downs, with budgets, technology, has seen a lot of advancements in technology,” said Sheriff Mims. “I remember back when I first started we didn’t even have handheld radios.”

Sheriff Mims was honored at the luncheon with the “Lifetime of Service Award” and standing applause for her long career in law enforcement. Sheriff Mims was the first woman elected into office in the county and began her career in 1984.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Big Fresno Fair health and safety protocols you should know

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is gearing up to welcome over 600,000 visitors during the 12-day event from October 5-16. It is the fair’s top priority to provide a safe and healthy environment for families to enjoy. The Big Fresno Fair management along with their partners from the Fresno County Department of […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno County, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State meat science department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s Meat Science Department is giving students a taste of the meat industry. The program takes students from processing to retail. “We are one of the first universities to start making dry-aged Salami,” said Meat Science Lab supervisor, Taylor Ross. The Meat Sciences Department also provides hot dogs for the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
CLOVIS, CA
KGET

Fresno woman convicted of husband’s 1994 murder dies of natural causes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno woman found guilty of first-degree murder in her husband’s 1994 death has died of natural causes while serving a life term in prison. Susan Russo, 67, died Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She had been receiving treatment at a medical […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fresno County State#The Board Of Supervisors#Fresno State
YourCentralValley.com

Pink Patch Project kicks off in Central Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Friday, Central Valley law enforcement leaders gathered at the Cancer Institute of Clovis Community Medical Center to help kick off the Pink Patch Project. Over the next several weeks, law enforcement officers will be sporting special pink patches on their uniforms in support […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Council approves decision to terminate Fresno controller

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City council unanimously approved City Manager Georgeanne White’s decision to terminate the employment of City Controller Michael Lima, according to the City of Fresno. Thursday at City Hall, the Fresno City Council unanimously approved the City Manager’s decision in a 7-0 vote. The Council also authorized the Council President […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business.  Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County ‘black widow’ killer passes away

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County woman convicted of arranging the murder of her husband in 1994 has passed away, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said Susan Russo, who was dubbed the ‘black widow,’ passed away at 1:47 p.m. on September 29, 2022, at a local medical facility, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno gang member sentenced for ammo possession

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno gang member was sentenced to prison time for being a felon in possession of ammunition, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said. Court documents say police officers stopped a vehicle 30-year-old Brian Zamora of Fresno was traveling in after learning that he was a wanted parolee-at-large. Officers say […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lack of Latino and Latina doctors in the valley

FRESNO, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – This Hispanic Heritage month, a coalition of doctors nationwide are organizing the inaugural Latino Physician Day. The goal is to raise awareness about the shortage of Hispanic doctors, especially in the Central Valley. “Only 6% of physicians are Latino and the United States is 19% Latino. The state of California is 39% […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State marching band hits Rose Parade donation goal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming show of support from the community, Fresno State’s marching band has reached its donation goal for traveling to the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena. This will mark the band’s first-ever appearance at the Rose Parade, which is held before the annual Rose Bowl Game. The band had learned […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Edison student arrested after social media threat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A Fresno student has been arrested after threatening a school shooting at Edison High School on Thursday morning. Fresno PD says the threat was not credible, but they are taking the incident very seriously. “It was taken care of before students ever arrived this morning,” said Fresno Unified Trustee Keshia Thomas. Police say a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy