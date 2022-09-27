ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ESPN 690

Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
News4Jax.com

Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
First Coast News

Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
floridapolitics.com

Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye

“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Curry warns coastal, tidal flooding still risk as Ian continues

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Sept. 29 that some may be breathing a sigh of relief that Duval County won’t face the brunt of Hurricane Ina but coastal and tidal flooding remains a concern through the weekend. “Ian has moved further offshore which means the rainfall we anticipated will...
News4Jax.com

Signage marquee in Shoppes of Baymeadows collapses during storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re driving by the Shoppes of Baymeadows and notice something’s missing your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. After leaning during the early hours of Tropical Storm Ian, the large marquee signage displaying the names of all the businesses in the Shoppes of Baymeadows collapsed during Tropical Storm Ian.
First Coast News

Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
First Coast News

We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. John’s River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
