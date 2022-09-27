Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors. JTA says...
Jacksonville rescue team saves man, 79, from debris of collapsed home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 79-year-old man was saved from the collapsed remains of his two-story home by a Jacksonville rescue team in Southwest Florida following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department only spent a short time on the...
Volunteers needed for Beaches Go Green community cleanup in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Following the heavy surf and wind brought by Hurricane Ian to our local coastlines, the timing of a local community cleanup event could not have come at a better time. Beaches Go Green will host a PositivelyJAX community event with one of its bi-annual clean-ups...
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
WATCH: Sign collapses behind Florida reporter during Hurricane Ian
A reporter in Florida got a shock after a sign collapsed behind her just before she went live on television during Hurricane Ian Thursday.
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge
News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
Insurer drops Duval family just days before Ian’s arrival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine working for months to get your home covered, and then just days before a hurricane hits, you find out your insurance company has canceled your policy. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. That’s exactly what happened to one Duval family. Jennifer Cowart’s broker...
Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye
“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
The show must go on: Pride parade canceled, events push on as Ian passes Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County is returning to normalcy after Hurricane Ian lashed Florida, causing power outages, flooding and damage primarily along the west and east coasts. Before knowing the impact that Ian would have in Duval County, River City Pride was encouraged by the City of Jacksonville to...
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
Curry warns coastal, tidal flooding still risk as Ian continues
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Sept. 29 that some may be breathing a sigh of relief that Duval County won’t face the brunt of Hurricane Ina but coastal and tidal flooding remains a concern through the weekend. “Ian has moved further offshore which means the rainfall we anticipated will...
Signage marquee in Shoppes of Baymeadows collapses during storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re driving by the Shoppes of Baymeadows and notice something’s missing your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. After leaning during the early hours of Tropical Storm Ian, the large marquee signage displaying the names of all the businesses in the Shoppes of Baymeadows collapsed during Tropical Storm Ian.
Vilano Beach home close to falling in ocean after Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Contractors are working on a home that sits yards from the sand in Vilano Beach following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. There are some flooding concerns in the area as the rising tide comes in and traffic is currently slowed as contractors work around with home with heavy machinery.
Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. John’s River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
Crystal the racoon joins GMJ crew for a very special taste test
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of special furry friends made an appearance on GMJ Saturday Morning as Crystal the racoon joined Rich Donnelly and Katie Jeffries live on-air. Crystal the racoon is part of the animal rescue sanctuary, Tows and Tails, which specializes in rehabilitating injured racoons so they can go back into the wild.
Atlantic, Jacksonville, Neptune beaches closed due to Hurricane Ian, Mayor Curry says
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Wednesday night moved to close all three beaches in Duval — Atlantic, Jacksonville and Neptune — until further notice due to Hurricane Ian. “I’ve been in constant contact with the Mayor’s of Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville Beach preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian....
