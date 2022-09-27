JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. John’s River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO