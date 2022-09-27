Read full article on original website
tn.gov
Tennessee Honored for Technology, Innovation
NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s technology solutions and innovation are cited today in honors from the Center for Digital States, which works to help modernize and improve state and local governments. Tennessee received a grade of A-minus in the center’s 2022 Digital States Survey. The Strategic Technology Solutions division in the Department of Finance & Administration provides centralized technology services to state departments.
Tennessee State Captive Insurance Company Board of Directors Staff Meeting
The staff of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee State Captive Insurance Company will meet on September 28, 2022, in Conference Room N on the 3rd floor the Tennessee Tower, located at 312 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee. The meeting will begin immediately after the conclusion of the Board...
TDOE Releases 2021-22 Graduation Rate Data
Nearly 80 Districts Improved Graduation Rates. Nashville, TN—Today, the Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the 2021-22 school year, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels. With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, a total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.
Gov. Lee Announces Judicial Appointments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two key judicial appointments. “I am proud to announce the appointment of these two highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”
VIDEO: Gov. Lee Renews Nationwide Pitch to Join TN Highway Patrol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video and renewed efforts to welcome out of state law enforcement officers to Tennessee. In the video, titled “Join THP 2.0,” Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California share...
Gov. Lee, TN Legislative Leadership Announce Additional Step to Support TBI and Accelerate Testing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for September 29-October 5, 2022
BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, October 3, 2022, through Friday, October 7, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Tenn. National Guard departing for Florida following Hurricane Ian landfall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Sept. 29, roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard will depart from multiple locations across Tennessee to support response and recovery efforts in Florida following the landfall of Hurricane Ian. These forces, which are named Task Force Tennessee and commanded by the...
Academy of the Arts Charter High School Public Hearing
Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated (T.C.A.) § 49-13-108, public charter school sponsors may appeal the denial of an application by a local board of education to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission’s decision on appeal shall be final and not subject to further appeal. An appeal of a charter school application to the Commission is governed in accordance with T.C.A. § 49-13-108(b)(5) and the Commission Rules and Policies. For those interested, please refer to our Guidance Document for more information.
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 - Oct. 5, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding Saturday, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.
September 29, 2022 SBE Rulemaking Hearing - Special Education Programs & Services, English as a Second Language Programs, Charter Schools, and Dyslexia Individualized Learning Plans
Registration If attending in person, please print your. you wish to provide a comment. 10:00 a.m. Call to Order Angie Sanders, Hearing Officer. 0520-01-09-.10 and -.11 Special Education Programs and Services. 0520-01-19-.01 and -.03 English as a Second Language Programs. and -.06 0520-14-01-.03 Charter Schools: Allocation of State and Local...
