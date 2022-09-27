Read full article on original website
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
Tulare Chamber ‘crush’ it with the community
TULARE – The Tulare Chamber of Commerce and College of the Sequoias Foundation is giving members of the community the opportunity to win 109 bottles of wine at their annual Crush Party. Participants will also have the opportunity to try food and drink from over 45 vendors. This partnership...
Taco Truck Throwdown returns to Chukchansi Park this weekend
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Taco lovers get ready: the 11th annual Taco Truck Throwdown will be kicking off at Chukchansi Park this weekend. The Taco Truck Throwdown will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. This year’s event will feature some of the best tacos and micheladas that the Central Valley has to offer. […]
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Clovis brewery focused on customer happiness amid inflation
Just shy of its two-year anniversary, MachineHead Brewing Company in Clovis is making sure you only see signs of a good time, not inflation.
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
Bring Your Pup to the Fresno State Dog Wash. It’s a Real Bargain.
Leave the dog shampoo and nail trimmers at home. The Fresno State pre-veterinary club is holding a dog wash this Saturday. From noon to 4 p.m., student club members will be at the Fresno State Dairy Unit off of the northwest corner of Barstow and Chestnut avenues with tubs full of water, shampoo, and nail trimmers.
Valley residents could get thousands of dollars by switching to an electric vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District in the San Joaquin Valley is encouraging residents to switch to electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. The main goal is to educate the residents about the environmental and economic benefits of owning an electric vehicle. The district says that […]
2 Visalia men travel to Florida for hurricane relief
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KPGE) – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, American Red Cross volunteers have opened their doors to evacuees; providing food, shelter, water, and other resources. Volunteers come from all over the country, and two Visalia men Ray and Bill have made the journey cross country to help those affected. “They packed their […]
Huge Koi Show Returns to Woodward Park This Weekend
After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Central California Koi Society will reunite with the Shinzen Friendship Garden at Woodward Park for the 42nd Fresno Koi Show this weekend. The free show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. “The Shinzen Friendship...
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
Huckleberry’s chicken and waffles is an explosion of flavor
The newest Huckleberry’s restaurant is now open in West Fresno at 4360 W Shaw Ave. We made a visit to try out some of the most popular items on the menu. Pro-tip, try the chicken and waffles. West Shaw Huckleberry’s. 44360 W Shaw Ave Fresno CA 93722. (559)...
Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire broke out at home Wednesday off of E. Kings Canyon and S. Whitney in central Fresno. Fire officials say the blaze began at 3:40 p.m. Fresno Fire Department and the Fresno County Fire Department responded to the call. Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene and began battling the […]
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
Clovis woman turns labor of love into thriving business
Handmade and one of a kind, each piece by KSM Handcrafted Creations is stitched in Susan McQuone's home.
