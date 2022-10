On view in New York until October 29. Wordplay has been a hallmark of Jenny Holzer’s career since the 1970s. From painting to prints, installations to sculpture, the American artist uses text to reflect on themes pertaining to personal experience, power systems, corruption and idealism. Following a massive series of installations at the Rockefeller Center, Holzer is showcasing another New York exhibition not far away at Hauser & Wirth’s 22nd Street location.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO