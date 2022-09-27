Read full article on original website
WJLA
Blue, Yellow Line stations in Virginia to remain closed through November, Metro says
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced bad news Friday afternoon both for riders of the Blue and Yellow lines in Virginia, and for Alexandria residents who have been awaiting the opening of the new Potomac Yard station. Metro says due to what it says were unexpected issues with the soil...
Freight Train Strikes, Crushes 'Utility' Truck In Maryland, Electrical Wires Land On Tracks
A utility truck was destroyed by a CSX freight train in Maryland overnight in a crash that sent electric wires flying onto the tracks, officials said. In Montgomery County, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Pringer advised that a utility truck had wound up on the tracks in Rockville at the Randolph Road grade crossing.
WJLA
1 person injured after shooting at Union Station in DC, Amtrak police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting inside the west wing of Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, Amtrak police said. One person suffered a minor foot injury and was taken to a local hospital, an Amtrak spokesperson stated. Amtrak also reported that two people were caught...
Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report
An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
fox5dc.com
Possible pedestrian struck prompts police activity in Bowie
BOWIE, Md. - A possible report of a pedestrian struck has prompted a police response to a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
WJLA
Maryland Task Force One deploys to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Maryland Task Force One, Urban Search & Rescue Team MD-TF1 has been activated & is deploying to Florida to help with cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The team expects to depart the Rockville staging warehouse at 11 p.m. Friday night.
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC Washington
‘Get Him Out!': DC Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Nationals Park Usher
A D.C. firefighter faces an assault charge after he punched an usher in D.C.’s Nationals Park during a game Tuesday, authorities said and video from a fan appears to show. Firefighter Chris Sullivan is the man seen on video that’s gone viral, NBC Washington is first to report. He was most recently assigned to a fire station in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.
NBC Washington
Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and potential storm impacts on Friday, Sept. 30. What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
WJLA
'We are ready for it': Old Town Alexandria prepping for flooding as Ian's rains arrive
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Old Town Alexandria is usually bustling on a Friday night. But this Friday -- the focus is on preparation. Businesses have put up sand bags to keep water out, and many in the city have been preparing since Wednesday. As the rain came down Friday,...
School bus runs into gas station building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person went to the hospital Thursday after a school bus hit a gas station building in Forestville. The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that crews went to the location in the 3600 block of Forestville Rd. around 10:45 a.m. after they received word of a […]
WJLA
Bus assigned to take special needs DC student to school regularly late; mother fed up
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Joann McCray’s 11-year-old son, J’Don, is a 6th grader at Hardy Middle School in Georgetown. He's also autistic. Until earlier this month, she was spending $80 a day on Ubers and Lyfts getting him to and from their home in Southeast to the school in Northwest because the school bus he was entitled to was not coming, until after our 7News report on their plight.
WJLA
National Weather Service forecaster describes what DMV can expect from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The American model for every hurricane starts in College Park. They've been tracking Hurricane Ian well before it made landfall in Florida this week, and now they are preparing to pivot as the storm threatens to turn into an event in Virginia. Everything from the...
dclabor.org
Union workers protest at new Shoppers store Grand Opening
Union workers from Shoppers grocery stores were joined by Prince George’s County candidates last night for a protest at the grand reopening of a store in Capitol Heights to call on the company to agree to a new union contract. The workers are members of UFCW Local 400, which represents approximately 1,200 Shoppers associates at all stores in the greater DMV and Baltimore regions. The union has been in negotiations over a new contract with Shoppers’ parent company, UNFI, since the early days of the pandemic. “These men and women risked their lives to keep our communities fed during the pandemic, but instead of rewarding them, UNFI has stalled and delayed negotiating a new union contract at Shoppers for more than two years,” said Local 400 president Mark Federici. “Thanks to UNFI’s delay tactics, many of these workers haven’t seen a raise in years. That’s no way to treat essential workers. It’s time for UNFI to get serious and negotiate a fair contract now!” photo by Jonathan Williams/UFCW 400.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
fox5dc.com
Beware of credit card skimmers at 7-Eleven: police
WASHINGTON - D.C. police want residents to be on the lookout for skimmers. Scammers recently set up three devices at local convenience stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and police said they are investigating the matter. The 7-Eleven by 12th and...
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
