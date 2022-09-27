ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carrollton, MD

Daily Voice

Freight Train Strikes, Crushes 'Utility' Truck In Maryland, Electrical Wires Land On Tracks

A utility truck was destroyed by a CSX freight train in Maryland overnight in a crash that sent electric wires flying onto the tracks, officials said. In Montgomery County, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Pringer advised that a utility truck had wound up on the tracks in Rockville at the Randolph Road grade crossing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report

An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Washington State
Washington, DC
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Possible pedestrian struck prompts police activity in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. - A possible report of a pedestrian struck has prompted a police response to a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
BOWIE, MD
DCist

D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
#Amtrak#Trespasser#Trains
NBC Washington

‘Get Him Out!': DC Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Nationals Park Usher

A D.C. firefighter faces an assault charge after he punched an usher in D.C.’s Nationals Park during a game Tuesday, authorities said and video from a fan appears to show. Firefighter Chris Sullivan is the man seen on video that’s gone viral, NBC Washington is first to report. He was most recently assigned to a fire station in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare

Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and potential storm impacts on Friday, Sept. 30. What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
WJLA

Bus assigned to take special needs DC student to school regularly late; mother fed up

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Joann McCray’s 11-year-old son, J’Don, is a 6th grader at Hardy Middle School in Georgetown. He's also autistic. Until earlier this month, she was spending $80 a day on Ubers and Lyfts getting him to and from their home in Southeast to the school in Northwest because the school bus he was entitled to was not coming, until after our 7News report on their plight.
WASHINGTON, DC
dclabor.org

Union workers protest at new Shoppers store Grand Opening

Union workers from Shoppers grocery stores were joined by Prince George’s County candidates last night for a protest at the grand reopening of a store in Capitol Heights to call on the company to agree to a new union contract. The workers are members of UFCW Local 400, which represents approximately 1,200 Shoppers associates at all stores in the greater DMV and Baltimore regions. The union has been in negotiations over a new contract with Shoppers’ parent company, UNFI, since the early days of the pandemic. “These men and women risked their lives to keep our communities fed during the pandemic, but instead of rewarding them, UNFI has stalled and delayed negotiating a new union contract at Shoppers for more than two years,” said Local 400 president Mark Federici. “Thanks to UNFI’s delay tactics, many of these workers haven’t seen a raise in years. That’s no way to treat essential workers. It’s time for UNFI to get serious and negotiate a fair contract now!” photo by Jonathan Williams/UFCW 400.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
LOTHIAN, MD
fox5dc.com

Beware of credit card skimmers at 7-Eleven: police

WASHINGTON - D.C. police want residents to be on the lookout for skimmers. Scammers recently set up three devices at local convenience stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and police said they are investigating the matter. The 7-Eleven by 12th and...
WASHINGTON, DC

