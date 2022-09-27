Union workers from Shoppers grocery stores were joined by Prince George’s County candidates last night for a protest at the grand reopening of a store in Capitol Heights to call on the company to agree to a new union contract. The workers are members of UFCW Local 400, which represents approximately 1,200 Shoppers associates at all stores in the greater DMV and Baltimore regions. The union has been in negotiations over a new contract with Shoppers’ parent company, UNFI, since the early days of the pandemic. “These men and women risked their lives to keep our communities fed during the pandemic, but instead of rewarding them, UNFI has stalled and delayed negotiating a new union contract at Shoppers for more than two years,” said Local 400 president Mark Federici. “Thanks to UNFI’s delay tactics, many of these workers haven’t seen a raise in years. That’s no way to treat essential workers. It’s time for UNFI to get serious and negotiate a fair contract now!” photo by Jonathan Williams/UFCW 400.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO