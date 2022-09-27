Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
iheart.com
Demolish And Build A New Bridge In A Week?
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is planning to demolish a bridge in Providence this upcoming Friday and Saturday as part of a rapid replacement project. RIDOT says the Glenbridge Avenue overpass on Route 6 will have a new bridge in place within one week. Route 6 will be closed...
Valley Breeze
Left turns soon to be prohibited off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike
SMITHFIELD – Removing the left turn option and adding signage off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike is the first among many planned steps to alleviate traffic congestion and accidents along the Route 44 corridor in Greenville, says Town Councilor Sean Kilduff. Kilduff said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation...
WCVB
Skateboarder struck by vehicle on Route 122 in Blackstone Valley
BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone police confirm that a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Massachusetts town. The crash happened on the stretch of Main Street, also known as Route 122, near the Millville town line. Police did not identify the victim of the crash, nor...
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford and Massachusetts DEP take action against city’s tire recycling facilities
“MassDEP Joins City In Enforcement in the Wake of Bob’s Tire Fire. The City of New Bedford has intensified its efforts to hold tire recycling facilities across the city accountable for their impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. On July 8, one such tire recycling facility, Bob’s Tire, located on Brook...
Massachusetts Police Cite Tens of Thousands of Distracted Drivers
I was driving through the Boston Metro area on Route 128 the other night when a young woman in a Toyota something-or-other signaled to enter the center lane. The only problem was I was already occupying that lane. I could tell by the glare of the cell phone she clutched...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford woman warns residents about incidents with black painting van
“This is a long shot but here goes: I am a waitress so I usually don’t get home till between 8-11:30pm at night but I always walk my dog when I get home. My boyfriend usually comes with me as he doesn’t like me out at night walking around by myself. This past week he has been tired so I’ve told him he hasn’t had to come with me. I live on Ashley Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Company facing over $1 million in penalties after Bristol County man dies on the job
BOSTON – An inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that Brockton-based contractor JDC Demolition Company. Inc. failed to adequately train its workers on the demolition plan and safety management system to help them recognize and avoid unsafe conditions at a Boston construction site.
Swatting call prompts massive police response in Providence
Investigators believe the reported incident that prompted a massive police response outside of a Providence home Wednesday night was a hoax.
Valley Breeze
Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be
NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
Register Citizen
Police: Two hurt in four-car crash in front of Plainfield High School
PLAINFIELD — A traffic violation near the local high school Wednesday set off a chain reaction that left two injured, according to police. Plainfield officers responded to Plainfield High School at 108 Putnam Road around 4:09 p.m. Wednesday for a report that multiple cars had crashed in front of the school. Upon arrival, they determined the crash had occurred when a Mercedes traveling northbound on Putnam Road failed to grant the right of way to a Honda traveling southbound as the Mercedes made a left turn into the high school parking lot, according to police.
WCVB
Southeastern Massachusetts residents protest plan to dispose of nuclear wastewater
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — People who live in southeastern Massachusetts are vowing to block a proposal that they insist would be illegal and hazardous: to dump up to 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater that is left over from Plymouth's Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. A rally...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck
A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
GoLocalProv
Students Demolish Rented U-Haul Vehicles at Brown-Harvard Football Game
A massive tailgate in the Brown University parking and tailgate area just outside the Brown Football Stadium is being investigated after a half-dozen rented vehicles were damaged. Representatives of U-Haul have confirmed that the trucks and pick-up trucks had to be retrieved from the lot on Elmgrove Avenue. The damage...
NECN
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy
Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
Here’s what to know about the ambitious South Station development project
The South Station Air Rights Project includes transit improvements and the construction of a 51-story mixed-use tower. Eventually, South Station’s new mixed-use tower will rise 51 stories over Boston, a glittering contrast to the transit hub’s iconic neoclassical look. But for now, the South Station Air Rights Project...
WCVB
Walgreens customers in Massachusetts confused by mixed messaging over pharmacy availability
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There is confusion surrounding the pharmacy hours at two Walgreens locations in Cambridge. People who stopped by the Walgreens locations on River Street and Massachusetts Avenue to pick up prescriptions discovered that the pharmacies at both stores were closed when they were supposed to be open.
