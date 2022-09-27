ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Your ultimate Wisconsin trick-or-treating guide

WISCONSIN — October is finally here and the countdown to Halloween has already started. Once you outfit the perfect costume, you need to know where to go, and when. We rounded up trick-or-treat information for more than a dozen of Wisconsin's largest cities. 1. Milwaukee. The City of Milwaukee...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Door County Fall Lighthouse Festival celebrates rich maritime history

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- With hundreds of miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, getting out and exploring area lighthouses is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, and fans of Door County's rich maritime history are gearing up for a three-day celebration. The annual Door County Maritime Museum Fall Lighthouse Festival...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Pumpkin season underway in Northeast Wisconsin

TOWN OF NAVARINO (WLUK) -- As the fall season continues, many are starting to carve out some time to pick that perfect pumpkin or pumpkins. At a lot of places, the big orange gourds are ripe and ready to go. At Porter's Patch farm in the Town of Navarino, some...
NAVARINO, WI
Fox11online.com

Most of Northeast Wisconsin listed as 'low' for COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WLUK) -- Most of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 transmission. The latest update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Oconto and Menominee counties in the "medium" category. All other are a counties are "low." Statewide, the only counties...
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
WISN

Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida

MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida

Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced

(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

If called, WPS is ready to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian

(WLUK) -- Hurricane Ian has moved out of southwest Florida but now it's cleanup time. One of the main issues is power outages. Right now more than 2 million people are in the dark. Matt Cullen with Wisconsin Public Service says his thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Ian...
FLORIDA STATE

