wxpr.org
Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin
The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area. In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics. "We've done the one in...
spectrumnews1.com
Your ultimate Wisconsin trick-or-treating guide
WISCONSIN — October is finally here and the countdown to Halloween has already started. Once you outfit the perfect costume, you need to know where to go, and when. We rounded up trick-or-treat information for more than a dozen of Wisconsin's largest cities. 1. Milwaukee. The City of Milwaukee...
Fox11online.com
Door County Fall Lighthouse Festival celebrates rich maritime history
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- With hundreds of miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, getting out and exploring area lighthouses is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, and fans of Door County's rich maritime history are gearing up for a three-day celebration. The annual Door County Maritime Museum Fall Lighthouse Festival...
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Halloween and fall events take over
This week's list of events is full of Halloween events and movies. From spooky movies at the Milky Way Drive-in to fall festivals, there are plenty of fall and Halloween events to check out!
Fox11online.com
Pumpkin season underway in Northeast Wisconsin
TOWN OF NAVARINO (WLUK) -- As the fall season continues, many are starting to carve out some time to pick that perfect pumpkin or pumpkins. At a lot of places, the big orange gourds are ripe and ready to go. At Porter's Patch farm in the Town of Navarino, some...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
Fox11online.com
Most of Northeast Wisconsin listed as 'low' for COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- Most of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 transmission. The latest update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Oconto and Menominee counties in the "medium" category. All other are a counties are "low." Statewide, the only counties...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin native braces for Hurricane Ian, talks preparation for powerful storm
(WLUK) -- One man with Wisconsin ties lives about an hour north of Tampa. He's worrying about his home. Coleman native Gary Wondrash moved to Brooksville, Fla. in 2020. "This is the first one that has made me really nervous ever since I was watching it before it hit Cuba," Wondrash said.
WISN
Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida
MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Fox11online.com
Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
Wisconsinites worry as they wait to hear back from loved ones in Florida
Wisconsinites with ties to Southwest Florida woke up Thursday morning with a deep sense of fear watching the devastating images and videos following Hurricane Ian.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay-based Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Local Red Cross volunteers will lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle, also known as ERV, based out of Green Bay will depart to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
wearegreenbay.com
Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced
(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
Fox11online.com
If called, WPS is ready to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian
(WLUK) -- Hurricane Ian has moved out of southwest Florida but now it's cleanup time. One of the main issues is power outages. Right now more than 2 million people are in the dark. Matt Cullen with Wisconsin Public Service says his thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Ian...
