ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 3

J Wales
3d ago

…..2,000,000 illegals came in under Biden…..what’s 125,000 ?

Reply
7
Related
Washington Examiner

Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law

YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Biden appoints a diplomat for plants and animals: Ron Klain's wife is appointed the special envoy for biodiversity and water diversity (even though countries like Italy still don't have an ambassador)

The State Department announced Wednesday that Monica Medina, the wife of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, would be the country's first Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources. President Joe Biden's signing off on a plants and animals diplomat comes the same week that State Department vacancies have...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen 'preparing to depart White House after midterms': Biden cabinet facing massive departure amid criticism over handling of inflation and voters saying the economy is their top priority

The White House is preparing for Janet Yellen to leave her post as Treasury Secretary as soon as November as Americans rank the economy as one of their biggest concerns with just weeks until Election Day. Her potential departure is in the early stages and would come after the 2022...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Even Bill Clinton says there's a 'limit' to how many migrants US can take: Ex-President breaks with Dems - but slams Republican 'stunts' of sending migrants north

Former President Bill Clinton said the U.S. has a 'limit' to how many migrants it can take into the country and said there are are some who 'game' the system. 'There is a limit to how many migrants any society can take without severe disruption and assistance, and our system is based much more on an assumption that things would be more normal,' the former president said, referencing record border crossings.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Progressive Democrats urge Biden to REVERSE his u-turn on student debt forgiveness for 4 million and criticizes 'dashing hopes' over a policy tweak

Progressive Democrats are reeling over President Joe Biden's decision to change the qualifications for student loan forgiveness not to include some non-federal government debts as the administration faces impending lawsuits over the relief plan. The White House quietly announced a change in its student debt forgiveness program on Thursday that...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Latin America#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ukrainians#Afghans
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 79% of Americans dissatisfied with the direction of the country

(The Center Square) – Only a fraction of Americans are satisfied "with the way things are going in the U.S.," according to a new poll. Gallup released the survey data, which showed that 79% of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is headed, compared to only 21% of Americans who say the opposite.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Democrats were once afraid of the A-word. Now they're running on it.

As recently as April, Democrats were sharply divided on whether to make abortion a headline campaign topic, driven in part by longstanding fears that Democratic candidates enter a danger zone by even mentioning the A-word. President Joe Biden himself received frequent criticism from the left for his seeming inability to say the word “abortion” without carefully hedging his words.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

End the 'Public Health Emergency' and Biden's abuse of authority

The Trump administration succeeded in deploying the Public Health Emergency in 2020 as an effective and genuine policy response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Public Health Emergency, first declared by the secretary of health and human services on Jan. 31, 2020, granted various authorities to the executive branch in response to COVID-19.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy