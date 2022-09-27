Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
SEC head coach slams fanbase for leaving early, says stadium 'looks like a high school game'
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was not happy with the fans leaving early during Saturday’s win over Tulsa. It turned out to be a 35-27 win for Mississippi and Kiffin wanted to see more fans stay for the entire game. The game ended up being close at the end and Kiffin’s team was able to hold on for a win.
atozsports.com
Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
Ole Miss hits the NASCAR track this weekend
(Release) Ole Miss Athletics and Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced Tuesday that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Chase Purdy will don the colors of his alma mater at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1. The 22-year-old Meridian, Mississippi, native attended Ole Miss for three years before restarting his racing career in Camping World Trucks competition in 2020 and is elated to fly the colors of his home school.
hottytoddy.com
Walden Joins OPC
A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
247Sports
Late Kick: Kentucky will knock off Ole Miss in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between Kentucky and Ole Miss.
hottytoddy.com
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made
I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
thelocalvoice.net
Beating Brain Drain: Gift to the University of Mississippi’s Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence Aims to Keep graduates in Mississippi
With a gift of $62,500 to the University of Mississippi‘s Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence, the family of Charles Holder Jr. hopes to keep graduates in the state while also honoring their father. The gift establishes the Charles B. Holder Jr. Scholarship Endowment in honor of Holder, who...
flagpole.com
Remembering the Riots When James Meredith Integrated Ole Miss 60 Years Ago
“He went down to Oxford Town/ Guns and clubs followed him down/ All because his face was brown/ Better get away from Oxford Town.” So sang Bob Dylan after a mob of white supremacist rioters surged through the campus of the University of Mississippi after a young Black man named James Meredith was admitted to the long-segregated Ole Miss in 1962.
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
panolian.com
North Delta Homecoming Maids
North Delta School’s Homecoming will be Oct.14 at 7 p.m. The Queen will be announced and crowned during halftime festivities. Pictured are (front, from left) Senior Maids Kelli Manues, Betsy Wolfe, Sophie Williams, Millie Williams, (back) Sophomore Maids Baylee Selby, Emma Nichopoulos, Junior Maids Ella Nichopoulos, Emily Wells, Liza Clark, Freshman Maids Jada Bryant and Hallie Melton.
Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
Government Technology
Tupelo, Miss., Officials Eye Real-Time Surveillance Software
(TNS) — Tupelo leaders are considering the purchase of a law enforcement tool police officials claim will be a "game changer" — software that would link city, business and residential security cameras into a citywide surveillance network. On Monday, city officials heard a proposal from an Atlanta-based security...
Lawsuit dismissed against officers seen punching man during Mississippi arrest
HERNANDO, Miss. — A lawsuit against Hernando, Mississippi police officers who were seen on camera punching a man during an arrest has been dismissed, according to court records filed Tuesday, September 27. In the video, Adrian Hoyle can be seen getting out of a car that crashed into a...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Mississippi man arrested for stealing tools, supplies from several construction job sites
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly stole tools and supplies from several local construction sites. On Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, the Oxford Police Department took several reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites in the Oxford area. After investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37,...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
