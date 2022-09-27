ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Russell Wilson Has Great Response to Dig From Eli Manning

Russell Wilson has great response to dig from Eli Manning originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Russell Wilson's response to a dig from Eli Manning was much better than the commercial for his Subway sandwich. When asked on Wednesday about the joke Manning recently made at Wilson's expense, the Denver...
Buccaneers Owners, Tom Brady Donate to Hurricane Ian Victims

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said they are donating $1 million to support relief efforts in Florida after Category 4 Hurricane Ian made a destructive landfall on Wednesday. The Glazer family announced the generous contribution on Thursday and said the funds would go toward areas that faced the most devastation from the storm.
Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard Honors Mother With School in Haiti

The football field isn’t the only place Giovani Bernard makes an impact. Bernard is playing out his second season in his home state of Florida for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as the son of two Haitian immigrants, the running back's family roots are very important to him. So...
Fans Intrigued by the Bengals' White Alternate Helmets

Fans intrigued by the Bengals’ white alternate helmets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s an interesting Thursday night in Cincinnati. The Bengals are taking on the Miami Dolphins in an exciting Week 4 matchup and for the first time in franchise history, the Bengals are wearing alternate white helmets on the field.
Colleyville Heritage Panthers Find Inspiration in Junior Zak Clay

It is in the final Friday night under the lights in September for North Texas high school football teams, but it's not always about Xs and Os when teams take the field. Football is a game of unity and inclusion, a sport that relies on teammates over individuals, and a test of toughness in the face of adversity.
