ABC6.com
Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
iheart.com
City Council Applys Brakes To Vote On Ouster Of Mayor
The Woonsocket City Council decision on whether to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office is remaining on hold. The mayor's attorneys requested -- and were granted -- a one-week continuance on Tuesday night for the purpose of gathering more information. The Rhode Island Supreme Court had put a temporary pause...
iheart.com
Warwick Mayor Sues Fire Union Over Pension Payment Errors
The city of Warwick is suing the local fire fighter's union claiming that the city overpaid department employees by almost 400 thousand dollars. The error was because of an April 2013 memo which led to the city miscalculating payments and sick time to firefighters and retirees. Mayor Frank Picozzi says...
Uprise RI
With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office
#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
City tax break for ‘Superman’ building would total $29 million
Lowering the skyscraper's property taxes for the next 30 years is a key part of the $220 million redevelopment deal announced earlier this year.
GoLocalProv
Diossa Under Fire: Critics Blast Travel Cost Cover Up - and Question Ability to Manage Pension
Critics are questioning how James Diossa could competently manage the state's $10 billion pension system based on his actions in Central Falls and travel cost cover-up. “Diossa cannot keep track of money being spent in Central Falls, how will he manage billions of dollars in the state pension funds and bond money for the state of Rhode Island?” said RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki.
rhodycigar.com
Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement
Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
Gov hopeful Kalus signed doc designating RI house her ‘second home’
The Republican nominee has faced questions about the depths of her ties to Rhode Island as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democrat Dan McKee.
iheart.com
Rhetoric Heats Up Ahead Of Upcoming Governor's Debate
The pronunciation of a Rhode Island city has become the latest fodder for the governor's campaign. Republican candidate Ashley Kalus had to re-release a TV ad on Tuesday because the original version pronounced the "paw" in Pawtucket. The McKee campaign said Kalus, a businesswoman who moved to Rhode Island last...
WPRI
3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown Town Hall reopens after multimillion-dollar renovation
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown's Town Hall was built in the late 1800s, but after a multimillion-dollar upgrade things are modern inside. There's a new wing with ADA-compliant elevators and bathrooms, along with new technology like cameras and livestreaming capabilities. Officials said the building had been closed...
GoLocalProv
RI Man Charged With 16 Counts of Possession of a Protected Reptile Without a Permit
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Law Enforcement has charged a man for illegally possessing — and attempting to sell — protected turtles. DEM announced the following. "This week, Rhode Island Environmental Police Officers from DEM's Division of Law Enforcement found 16 Eastern Musk...
ABC6.com
2 Rehoboth men indicted for Seekonk murder
SEEKOONK, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office said Friday that two Rehoboth men have been indicted for a Seekonk murder, including the victim’s son. Joseph ‘JD’ Housley II and Christopher Heron were arrested in connection to the killing of 66-year-old Joseph Housley last year....
ABC6.com
RIPTA to provide details on service cuts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is expected to provide details Friday about service cuts on several routes around the state. In a statement Thursday, RIPTA cited a “historic workforce shortage” for the ongoing issues continuing to plague the transportation industry. ABC 6...
NECN
New Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Custody of Boston Police
Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
Warwick police warn of ‘mailbox fishing’
Mailbox fishing, according to police, is when people reach into mailboxes and bins to retrieve envelopes containing checks.
newbedfordguide.com
21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father
“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
oceanstatecurrent.com
UPDATE: Josh Mello’s Silent Protest vs Cranston Schools (see photos)
Josh Mello and his fiancé, Rachel, are still working on getting an investigation into how the Cranston School Department improperly removed his name from the ’emergency care card’ for his daughter, which subsequently led to a long train of incidents, resulting in Mello’s arrest. . .
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
Swatting call prompts massive police response in Providence
Investigators believe the reported incident that prompted a massive police response outside of a Providence home Wednesday night was a hoax.
