Read full article on original website
Lynn
3d ago
Damn couldn't they have at least show a picture of the SUV? Target has cameras all over inside and outside . A woman between 25 to 35? Very descriptive description
Reply(5)
10
Quoc Phan
3d ago
So we’re looking for a woman 25-35 years of age in a dark colored suv. Only 20-22% of the population fits this demographic. It should be easy. Was angry, may have calmed down by now though.
Reply(2)
4
Lee Gillette
3d ago
Ok I’m going to just throw a wild guess out there but I’m putting my money on minority’s in the 5 th race at aqueduct!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man accused of cutting telecom lines in Fremont neighborhood
FREMONT – A man has been arrested on vandalism charges in connection with cut telecommunication lines in a Fremont neighborhood that led to thousands of people losing internet and phone service.Police said a neighborhood near Mission Boulevard and Cougar Drive has been the scene of multiple incidents over the past month where phone and fiber optic lines have been cut. During each incident, service was disrupted to thousands of customers.Telecom companies affected by the vandalism include Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, according to police. Damage from the incidents has been estimated at $300,000. Following an investigation, detectives identified a suspect in at least two of the incidents. On Wednesday, police arrested the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Roshan Patel of Fremont.The Alameda County District Attorney's office has charged Patel with four felony counts, including disabling a utility line and felony vandalism. Patel is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, Patel is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Police said Friday that detectives are continuing to pursue leads in the case. Anyone with information about the vandalism incidents is asked to contact Detective Travis Macdonald of the Fremont Police at 510-790-6900 or tmacdonald@fremont.gov.
Driver trying to evade Oakland police crashes into AC Transit bus, multiple cars, authorities say
Oakland police are looking for a driver that crashed into several cars including a bus while trying to evade police on Friday evening.
2 injured in shooting in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood, police say
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 3900 block of Masterson Street in the Laurel neighborhood, a few blocks away from Laurel Elementary School.
2 arrested after elderly couple's rare coin collection stolen in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of rare coins and currency from a brokerage business run out of the home of an elderly couple in Menlo Park earlier this month, police said. The thefts were reported on Sept. 6 and occurred on several occasions in August, according to Menlo Park police. Investigators eventually identified Rodolfo Navasanchez, 46, and Eric Rodriguez, 24, both of Redwood City, and arrested them Thursday, then went to a home in Redwood City with a search warrant for the stolen currency and recovered some of the stolen items, police said. The pair was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and conspiracy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
Here’s how a SF man tracked down his stolen items
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old Daly City woman choked, robbed of life savings by suspect in utility uniform
Granddaughter Skylar says when two individuals entered her backyard, her grandma tried to run to the front door. The man dressed in a utility worker's uniform was waiting for her - as the suspects dragged her grandma and her chihuahua, then proceeded to choke and beat her.
Two arrested for Geary Street homicide: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for the Sept. 18 killing of a man in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday. Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday, and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco was arrested Wednesday. At 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18, SFPD […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGO
1 pedestrian killed, 1 critically injured in car crash in Burlingame, police say
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Burlingame police on Saturday are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. They say two people were in the crosswalk at California Dr. and Oak Grove Ave. when the crash happened. Both people were taken to a hospital where one of the victims died. The other...
Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
NBC Bay Area
Collision Shuts Down Burlingame Intersection
A major traffic collision has shut down California Drive in Burlingame late Friday evening, according to San Mateo County emergency officials. Burlingame police have closed the roadway between Floribunda Avenue and Palm Drive until further notice, as of 11 p.m. California Drive is a major thoroughfare through Burlingame, between U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
news24-680.com
Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon
A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
San Jose police release photo of vehicle in deadly January pedestrian hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- Investigators released a surveillance camera photo Friday of a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run collision in January in hopes someone will recognize it and provide information leading to the arrest of the driver.The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma, extended cab, two wheel drive model and pictured below. Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP,...
Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting
OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
KTVU FOX 2
4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
Oakland school shooting: New cellphone video shows students running out of campus after shots fired
In the video, law enforcement can be seen in the hallways with their guns drawn in an effort to get students out of the school safely. Many students tell us they are still shaken over everything that went down.
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son
HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old son hit by car crashing into Trader Joe's
HAYWARD, Calif. - An East Bay father and his young son are recovering after being hit by a car while shopping inside Trader Joe's. Oz Ledesma told KTVU how the crash has impacted him and his family. He is waiting to see if he'll need knee surgery and his 5-year-old...
Comments / 45