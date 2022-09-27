HEADLINE: Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze open for five weekends this October – Opens Sat. Oct. 1st; Make it out alive with Maze of Murder nights – Oct. 28th & 29th

Read full article on original website
Fearlandia Is Back, Making an Abandoned Orchards Garden Center Even Creepier
So far, Portland has seen the return of haunted houses at unusual venues ranging from an outer-eastside strip club to Oaks Amusement Park. Now, we’ve learned that the latest place that will morph into a fright fest next month is a long-abandoned Orchards garden center in a largely deserted strip mall (which, let’s face it, is inherently creepy).
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Buy direct from 40 Oregon crafters at Slabtown music-filled block party Oct. 8
More than 40 local makers, creators and artists will display their goods — from home decor to cuisine, jewelry to personal care — during the Makers Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hammer & Stitch Brewing Co. in Northwest Portland’s Slabtown. The free event from noon to...
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
Friday kicks off a long string of sunny, warm days ahead for Portland
High pressure building in from the northeast Pacific will start Portland on a long string of warm, sunny days beginning Friday. Early morning skies may include some clouds and possibly some developing fog, although, a quick check of traffic cams around 5:30 a.m. didn’t show much fog except for some thin low clouds in the northern parts of Vancouver.
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
Canby history uncovered during marker cleaning
The Heritage and Landmark Commission continues to clean and repair grave markers at historic cemeteryVolunteers assembled on a recent Saturday at Zion Mennonite Church to help preserve and protect some interesting Canby history. Led by the Canby Heritage and Landmark Commission, the volunteers continued the headstone cleaning project that began in 2018. In all, 22 volunteers received training, got cleaning supplies and went to work on the mold and growth that is covering some of Canby's history. "What an impactful way to understand the history of our area and the people who lived here," Janet Lewis noted during the event....
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OSP FISH & WILDLIFE SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE WITH POACHED ELK – COLUMBIA COUN
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m., OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers received information that a large bull elk was shot and killed with a rifle on private property off Stoney Point Road in Vernonia. OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers are seeking public assistance identifying the person(s) who shot...
Mexican Restaurants: Which Ones Are Worth a Visit?
¿Por Qué No? has two locations in Portland, though the one I visited is located on SE Hawthorne Boulevard, which is a 21-minute drive from La Salle. Upon arriving at the restaurant, I was worried by the line that stretched out the door. This being said, I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly the line progressed.
1949: Downtown Portland Oregon – SW Morrison Street
Today we travel to Portland, Oregon, for an overhead view of SW Morrison St. between 6th and 5th Avenues in what is known today as the “Pioneer District.” The Meier & Frank building on the left has survived, including the original marquees hanging over the sidewalk. On the right-hand side of SW Morrison St., the fence and lawn of the Pioneer Courthouse is visible and remain there today.
Each Summer, an Island in the Willamette River Draws a Fleet of Mini Off-Road Rigs
Every summer, Elk Rock Island becomes a local hot spot for swimming, sun tanning and picnics. Inaccessible for most of the year, the path to the Willamette River landmark is only revealed once dry conditions are consistent and the water has receded. For some, this route isn’t just a bridge...
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather & National Preparedness Month Tips 9/28/22
Between the cold front, the trough of low pressure, then the associated low pressure area moving across the area, some areas in and around Tillamook got about an inch of rain from this event. As all of this continues to move off to the east, high pressure will now build in just to the west and so tonight we can expect some clouds still, the winds die off and with all the moisture, patchy fog is likely, the low drops to near 49.
‘So Help Me Todd,’ new series set in Portland, premiering Thursday
Portland will be basking in the limelight as "So Help Me Todd' premieres on KOIN 6 (CBS) Thursday night.
