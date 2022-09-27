Illinois Regulators Detail Lack Of Marijuana Industry Diversity And Preview Equity Plans In 2022 Report

Read full article on original website
marijuanamoment.net
Colorado And Washington Got More Tax Revenue From Marijuana Than From Alcohol Or Cigarettes In Fiscal Year 2022, Report Finds
Colorado and Washington State took in more revenue from marijuana sales than from either alcohol or cigarettes in Fiscal Year 2022, according to a new report. Another eight states saw tax revenue from cannabis outpace cigarettes, while Nevada took in more from marijuana than alcohol. The analysis, published by the...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
marijuanamoment.net
WI gov’s initiative push could put cannabis on ballot (Newsletter: September 27, 2022)
Booker talks banking; TX House speaker: Let’s lower marijuana penalties; Study: Legalization tied to lower obesity; OH sees $1B medical cannabis sales. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative Could Generate Nearly $1 Billion In Sales Every Year, Analysis Finds
If Arkansas voters approve a marijuana legalization initiative on the ballot this November, the market could see nearly $1 billion in annual cannabis sales and more than $460 million in tax revenue over five years, according to a new economic analysis. That’s in addition to the job growth it would drive and its overall economic impact.
marijuanamoment.net
Majority Of Mainers Support Drug Decriminalization And Other Harm Reduction Policies, Poll Finds
“Mainers, regardless of political affiliation, education, employment, religion—all those demographics—they want a new drug policy approach.”. As the opioid epidemic continues to grip Maine, a survey released Tuesday shows that Mainers support prioritizing treatment for people who use drugs over punishment and incarceration, which advocates and medical experts have long argued doesn’t work.
marijuanamoment.net
New Jersey’s Marijuana Workplace Protections Guidelines Are Raising Legal Concerns, Experts Say
“Even the most well-intentioned employees and employers might get caught up in this.”. The workplace guidelines released by the state agency overseeing cannabis has employers dazed and confused over what they can do to discipline a worker who might be high on the job. Cannabis law experts and employment attorneys...
marijuanamoment.net
New York Gets 900+ Marijuana Dispensary Applications From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators closed the one-month window for accepting applications for the state’s first cannabis retailer licenses on Monday—and 903 businesses run by people who have been harmed by the drug war have completed and submitted their forms. For this first round of conditional adult-use retail dispensary...
