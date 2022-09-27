ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction worker dies in accident at Central Hardin High School

A man has died in a construction accident at Central Hardin High School. First responders were dispatched to an active construction site at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7:30. The victim, who has not been identified, was pinned by construction equipment as he dug a geothermal well for the school’s heating units as part of a remodel project at the campus.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

City of Vine Grove installs free Narcan dispenser

The city of Vine Grove has installed a vending machine containing free Narcan. According to the city, the installation of the machine is the first ever in Kentucky. The refrigerated machine, located outside the Vine Grove Police Department, dispenses one package of Narcan containing two doses of the opioid overdose reversal treatment.
VINE GROVE, KY
k105.com

ECTC seeking nominations for induction into Hall of Distinguished Alumni

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) is seeking nominations for its Distinguished Alumni program, the college announced on Thursday. Now in its 17th year, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College’s Distinguished Alumni program has celebrated the accomplishments of 138 outstanding former students and graduates since the inception of the program.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
