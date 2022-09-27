A man has died in a construction accident at Central Hardin High School. First responders were dispatched to an active construction site at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7:30. The victim, who has not been identified, was pinned by construction equipment as he dug a geothermal well for the school’s heating units as part of a remodel project at the campus.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO