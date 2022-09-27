ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

dotesports.com

Fortnite content creators may be getting a mystery skin tomorrow

Fortnite has an ever-expanding roster of skins. Epic Games is constantly working on new concepts and branded characters to bring to the game, with new cosmetics being added all the time. And now, there’s a rumor that content creators will get exclusive access to a new skin tomorrow. This...
Why is Overwatch 2 recording voice chat?

Prior to the release of Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment published an extensive blog post detailing its new anti-toxicity and anti-cheat methods. Known as Defense Matrix, the initiative’s goal is to cut down on the number of bad actors that players encounter while playing Overwatch 2. Many of its methods build on those introduced in the first game, including the reporting system and the Endorsements program.
#Copyright#Classical Music#Jschlatt#Popular Youtube#Nutcracker#The Wii Shop
Google finally shutting down Stadia after sinking millions into it

To not many people’s surprise, Google is officially shutting down its cloud gaming service Stadia, the company announced today. Stadia is a cloud gaming service that is accessible on computers via the Google Chrome web browser, the Stadia mobile app on Android phones, and through Chromecast Ultra and Android TV devices. It essentially allowed gamers to purchase games to play without downloading them to a device or needing a console. For a monthly payment, gamers could also play in 4K.
When does Sackboy: A Big Adventure release on PC?

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the 2020 platform game by Sumo Sheffield, has been a PlayStation exclusive since release, making this Little Big Planet spinoff available only for PS4 and PS5. Here, the player takes control of Sackboy who goes on an adventure where various challenges and puzzles must be solved along the way, as well as the villains players must face.
100T releases star duelist to make way for Cryocells

100 Thieves has officially signed superstar duelist/Chamber player Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban to its VALORANT roster ahead of the 2023 VCT season. 100T will begin competing in the Americas league next year as a partnered team. With the signing of Cryocells, as first reported by George Geddes and Dot...
All souvenirs in Overwatch 2, ranked

Overwatch’s long-anticipated sequel adds numerous important things to the game, like the switch to five vs. five competition as well as several new heroes. If you’re not here for the play-altering changes, you’ll likely approve of a new tier of cosmetics that joins the fray in Overwatch 2.
