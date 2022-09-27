ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar

DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas

Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Couple Gets Married in South Carolina Just Before Hurricane Ian Hits

Hurricane Ian hit the Carolinas as a category 1 hurricane. Strong winds and heavy rains caused a lot of flooding and damage around the area. "It was very windy,” newlywed and Dallas resident Collin Pruett said. “There is some down trees and some power lines. It's really hitting the islands north of Charleston a little bit harder than it's hitting here."
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Severe Weather#State Fair Of Texas#Fair Park#Operations#The State Fair#Alertus
ABC Big 2 News

Gov. Abbott deploys additional resources to Florida

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. “Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian,” […]
TEXAS STATE
tcu360.com

TCU families affected by Hurricane Ian assess damage

TCU students with Florida ties are contacting family and assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian, which plowed across a swath of the Sunshine state Wednesday dumping nearly 20 inches of rain. “My mom is currently staying with me here in Fort Worth, but my stepdad was unable to get out...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KWTX

Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
WACO, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida

Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Texas Cities That Swear the Most and the Least

Holy shhhhhh! Three Texas cities made the list of the top cities that swear the most in the country. And two of those three cities are in the Metroplex. While most cultures consider the use of profanity to be inappropriate, most people admit they still do it. Before we get...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Volunteers Prepare for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Red Cross volunteers in North Texas spent Tuesday preparing supplies for those in the path of Hurricane Ian. Volunteers at their national warehouse in Arlington stocked trucks with cleaning kits that provide buckets, gloves, brushes and trash bags that will be handed out for free. “We have a network of...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy