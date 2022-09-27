Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas
Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Couple Gets Married in South Carolina Just Before Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian hit the Carolinas as a category 1 hurricane. Strong winds and heavy rains caused a lot of flooding and damage around the area. "It was very windy,” newlywed and Dallas resident Collin Pruett said. “There is some down trees and some power lines. It's really hitting the islands north of Charleston a little bit harder than it's hitting here."
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Track Hurricane Ian's Destruction, Stay Connected With Loved Ones in Storm's Path
As Hurricane Ian crossed the western Florida coast late Wednesday, North Texans with loved ones in its path are anxiously watching and waiting to see just how much damage it would bring. Among them was Kelli Oakley. From Fort Worth, Oakley exchanged texts with her brother in Bartow, about an...
Gov. Abbott deploys additional resources to Florida
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. “Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian,” […]
What’s the weather like in North Texas for the rest of the week & upcoming weekend?
Wednesday in North Texas will prove to be another warm day as September is winding down and the full fall month of October will take over.
Your power provider may still not be ready for another extreme weather emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A new Texas law requires electric companies to give the State detailed information about how they will respond to a weather emergency. Senate Bill 3, passed by the 87th Texas legislature, requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to analyze weather emergency operations plans of all power entities.
tcu360.com
TCU families affected by Hurricane Ian assess damage
TCU students with Florida ties are contacting family and assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian, which plowed across a swath of the Sunshine state Wednesday dumping nearly 20 inches of rain. “My mom is currently staying with me here in Fort Worth, but my stepdad was unable to get out...
fox4news.com
North Texan with home in Florida rides out Hurricane Ian; Texas groups ready to help with aftermath
NAPLES, Fla. - Hurricane Ian has already dumped several inches of rain on the western coast of Florida. A Coppell resident who has a second home in Naples, Florida decided to ride out the storm. Kim Clark said her garage had three feet of water inside, and the water was...
spacecityweather.com
While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida
Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Volunteers Prepare for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
Red Cross volunteers in North Texas spent Tuesday preparing supplies for those in the path of Hurricane Ian. Volunteers at their national warehouse in Arlington stocked trucks with cleaning kits that provide buckets, gloves, brushes and trash bags that will be handed out for free. “We have a network of...
