How Iowans are already helping Hurricane Ian relief efforts
DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Hurricane Ian is hours away from making landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast, but Iowans aren’t waiting to be asked to help.
Iowans from across a number of fields are preparing to head into the storm zone while others do their part at home.
LifeServe Blood Center in Des Moines says it has already sent a shipment of red blood cells and platelets to Florida. As in any emergency, types O+ and O- are the most in-demand.
MidAmerican Energy is also dispatching crews to help restore power that is lost during the storm.
