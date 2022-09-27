ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Iowans are already helping Hurricane Ian relief efforts

By Zach Fisher
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Hurricane Ian is hours away from making landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast, but Iowans aren’t waiting to be asked to help.

Iowans from across a number of fields are preparing to head into the storm zone while others do their part at home.

Here’s how doctors monitor hurricane evacuees thanks to Iowa company

LifeServe Blood Center in Des Moines says it has already sent a shipment of red blood cells and platelets to Florida. As in any emergency, types O+ and O- are the most in-demand.

MidAmerican Energy is also dispatching crews to help restore power that is lost during the storm.

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

