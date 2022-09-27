Padres pregame: Friars looking to shave magic number; Dodgers looking to make history

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger scores on a single by Trea Turner in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Dodgers’ next win will be their 107 th , their most in 139 seasons as a franchise in Major League Baseball. The Padres are eyeing their 86 th victory and more importantly their first full-season playoff berth since 2006 as the two teams meet to start their final series of the regular season .

Tuesday’s first pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

The Padres enter the week with a magic number of six and in possession of the No. 5 seed, 1½ games up on the Phillies (83-69) and a full three games up on the Brewers (82-71), the team on the outside looking in at the moment.

Any combination of six Padres wins or Brewers losses will ensure a wild-card series at either St. Louis or the runner-up in the NL East race (Braves or Mets).

The Padres have won more than 85 games just eight times in franchise history.

The Dodgers have won 106 games in three of their last four seasons.

With a left-hander on the mound for the Dodgers, the Padres are stacking their lineup with righties as they have been with one caveat: Switch-hitter Jurickson Profar is out of the lineup entirely (instead of just out of the leadoff spot) as Wil Myers will get the start in left and in the fifth spot.

Myers is hitting .277/.336/.454 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 38 games since coming off the injured list in August.

The only true left-handed-hitters in Tuesday’s lineup are right fielder Juan Soto, in the two-hole as always, and second baseman Jake Cronenworth in the seven-hole.

Soto is hitting .382/.500/.677 with two homers and eight RBIs over his last nine games, while Cronenworth has just one multi-hit game in his last 14 (.173/.250/.289).

Here is the Dodgers' lineup:

Tuesday's pitching matchup

Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson (15-4, 2.52 ERA)

His win total is more than double any previous season in the majors, while his ERA, WHIP (1.01), hit rate (7.3 per nine innings) and home run rate (0.7 per nine) are career-bests. Anderson is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA, 13 strikeouts and a 1.00 WHIP in three starts this year against the Padres.

Here is how Anderson has fared in his career against current Padres:

Padres LHP Blake Snell (8-9, 3.62 ERA)

Snell’s only hiccup in his last five starts (2.10 ERA) was allowing five runs in four innings in a loss at Petco Park to the Dodgers. For the season, Snell has struck out 17 batters in nine innings (6.00 ERA) against the Dodgers, but he has 2.86 ERA in eight career regular-season starts (34 2/3 IP) against L.A.

Here is how Snell has fared in his career against current Dodgers:

