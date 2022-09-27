Read full article on original website
Alfred Buckley
3d ago
the schools need to have armed security with a written message noting that active shooters at schools will be terminated.
4
Kevin J Pelletier
3d ago
Damnn it people can't you enjoy yourselfs without causing violence coward losers SMH
5
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Philadelphia officials release surveillance video, offer $40,000 reward for suspects in fatal shooting behind a high school
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting at a high school Tuesday which left one 14-year-old dead and four other teens injured, officials said.
Teen dead after gunmen 'ambushed' 5 high school football players in Philadelphia, police say
Five high school football players were shot Tuesday in a deadly “ambush” after a scrimmage in Philadelphia, authorities said. A 14-year-old boy was killed. Two gunmen are thought to have opened fire after a game at Roxborough High School, killing 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde, according to Philadelphia Police. The...
2 men critically injured after they were shot multiple times on Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible of shooting two men multiple times in Kensington. The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the lower back, and...
Uber driver recounts violent carjacking in West Philadelphia, 2 teens arrested
"I could be dead right now," Essam Zarkli said. "I'm 65 years old. You think I can take a punch like this?"
14 guards indicted on misconduct charges at women's prison
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey grand jury has indicted 14 corrections officers on charges stemming from what authorities said was a brutal attack in 2021 on inmates at the state’s only prison for women. The grand jury handed up the indictments after a more than yearlong investigation into the events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, in the community of Clinton, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin’s office said late Tuesday. Attorneys for the guards charged have said previously they planned to fight the allegations in court. The charges include charges conspiracy, official misconduct, tampering with public records and aggravated assault, Platkin said. The indictments are the latest development in a state criminal probe that resulted in significant fallout, including the departure of the state’s corrections commissioner and Gov. Phil Murphy’s declaration that he will close the prison.
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire
Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
Former Philly police officer guilty of voluntary manslaughter in death of Dennis Plowden
Former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man.
Jayana Webb pleads not guilty to charges in case where 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian killed during DUI crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year appeared in court on Wednesday. Jayana Webb pleaded not guilty to charges filed against her. Officials say Webb was under the influence of alcohol when she struck Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and another man in a crash on Interstate 95 in March. Eyewitness News cameras captured Webb in a solid color pink blazer along with her family leaving the CJC Wednesday morning. Her attorney says Wednesday's appearance was a pre-trial hearing where the prosecution laid out all of their discovery and they...
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.Both were arrested without incident.
Woman accused of killing 2 state troopers and pedestrian on I-95 out on bail
Jayana Webb, the woman accused of killing two state troopers, was out on bail Wednesday evening. Bail was set at $600,000 in August when a Philadelphia judge reinstated third-degree murder charges against Webb.
Father of 7 'ambushed and executed' on Philadelphia home's front lawn, police say
A Philadelphia man was found dead on his front lawn after being "ambushed and executed," police say. Officers responded to a home around 12:40 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old father of seven dead. Witnesses told investigators that a black Sedan parked...
Police: 14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of rec center employee in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Philadelphia recreation center employee in West Philadelphia, authorities say. The niece of Tiffany Fletcher spoke during DA Larry Krasner's crime briefing, pleading to help locate those responsible for her aunt's murder. Fletcher was outside of the Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between two groups. She was shot twice and died Friday night. "We want to see justice, if you know something, say something. She was a wonderful girl. She loved everybody. She would give you the shirt off her back and food off her table. I just want peace for my aunt," her niece said. A 14-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with murder. Authorities say the teen will be charged as an adult. Police are searching for others who were involved. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.
