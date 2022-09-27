ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrieta, CA

The City of Murrieta Now Accepting Applications for 2023/2024 CDBG Cycle

Murrieta, California
 3 days ago
The City of Murrieta is now accepting applications for the 2023/2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) cycle. The CDBG program is a federally funded program that awards grants to local governments to develop viable communities by providing decent housing, suitable living environments, programs, and expanding economic opportunities, principally for persons of low- and moderate-income. Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2022.

The City of Murrieta encourages nonprofits serving Murrieta residents to apply for a portion of its $590,000 2023/2024 annual allotment. Of that amount, up to 15% ($88,500) can go to nonprofits. The City is currently accepting applications for that portion of its annual allocation. The CDBG program provides nonprofits an opportunity to fund eligible projects and programs that improve neighborhoods, support economic development, and address community development needs. Funds must be used between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

“Murrieta is an engaged community in part because of programs such as CDBG. This program supports nonprofits that improve the quality of life for Murrieta residents. Our Community Development Block Grant program also supports the City Council goal of delivering responsive and effective community services,” shared Murrieta City Manager Kim Summers.

For examples of eligible and ineligible activities, details about the application process, and to apply, please visit the City’s website. For more information regarding the City’s Community Development Block Grant program, contact Assistant to the City Manager Louie Lacasella at (951) 461-6008 or [email protected].

